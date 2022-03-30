ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Excavators should be rolling toward end of April, Boulder County officials tell Marshall Fire victims

By Carol McKinley @CarolAMcKinley
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHk41_0etmaXwj00

It will take at least 3 weeks before excavators start digging away at tons of charred ruins from the Marshall Fire, and once the hauling starts, it will be another four months before all of the properties are cleared. Residents should then be able to start rebuilding before the snow flies at the end of September.

A number of experts, contractors and Boulder County officials discussed that timetable during a two-hour Zoom meeting on Tuesday night, speaking directly to more than 500 displaced residents.

But they hesitated to guarantee an exact date for when the machines can start rolling.

“When does that clock start ticking? Give us a range!” asked Boulder County Recovery Manager Garry Sanfacon.

Luke Matzke, Operations Manager for the county's Private Property Debris Removal program, said before the tons of fire debris are hauled away, each property has to have a site inspection.

“That is the toughest question. In the next 2-4 weeks, we will start, but we need all of our ducks in a row,” Matzke said.

Going by this timeline means the 791 properties that are currently signed up for debris removal should be ready for rebuilding by some time in September.

Residents have been frustrated with delays caused by legal disputes over how Boulder County awarded the contract for the debris cleanup. A judge on Monday tossed out a lawsuit filed by a non-profit group called Demanding Integrity in Government Spending, which accused the county of violating open meetings laws. Attorneys for the group insisted the lawsuit wasn’t holding up the cleanup, but Boulder County authorities said it was.

Already, around 70 residents impatient with the process have dropped out of the program offered by the county and Federal Emergency Management Assistance since last month. On Tuesday night, officials said that, if residents change their minds, they could still opt in.

DRC Emergency Services, the company which won the $60,000,000 cleanup contract, assured residents that it has the experience needed to handle the magnitude of debris from Colorado’s most destructive wildfire.

“We’re sensitive to your trials and tribulations,” said DRC’s Mark Stafford, who showed residents a power point of the company’s work, including handling debris from Hurricane Ike, the 2020 California wildfires and the Paradise Fire. “All of our clients have received 100% of FEMA funding. That’s our mantra."

Questions from fire victims during the Zoom meeting varied, ranging from concerns about Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines to septic tank, sprinkler system and driveway removal. Some worried about burnt cars, standing retaining walls and damaged trees, while others wanted to learn about insurance payments and soil contamination. There was a question about whether homeowners can sift through their own debris to find specific lost items. (The answer is yes, as long as they let the contractor know and stay away from heavy equipment). A number of residents asked about what it would take to attempt to remove the debris themselves with private contractors, instead of going through the government-sponsored cleanup.

Officials warned residents that navigating debris cleanup on their own can be complicated, including implementing a two-page list of environmental testing and permit requirements.

“If you expect demo and debris removal costs to exceed your insurance coverage, then it’s to your benefit to opt in to the FEMA/County program,” wrote one county administrator in the chat box.

Some of the Zoom questions centered on which properties will be first in line for the cleanup. Officials said the sequence of neighborhoods will be figured out by the end of the week.

Comments / 0

The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette

6K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

989K+

Views

Related
OutThere Colorado

5 things to know about the NCAR fire in Boulder County

A new wildfire sparked on Colorado's Front Range on Wednesday afternoon, prompting thousands to evacuate. 1. Size: The NCAR fire has grown to around 200 acres, officials announced on Sunday morning. 2. Evacuations: Around 8,000 homes and 19,000 residents were evacuated on Saturday night, according to Boulder Office of Emergency...
BOULDER, CO
KWTX

Burleson County residents provide aid for fire victims

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Many Carbon, Texas ranchers are working to rebuild part, or all of their farms after wildfires consumed east Texas starting March 17. Burleson County rancher Jeff Baldwin said along with farms, many also lost their cattle and necessities like tractors and hay. Now Baldwin and other...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
CBS Denver

‘It Just Feels Every Step Of The Way Is A Challenge’: Victims Of Marshall Fire Tell Congressman They Need Help

LOUSIVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A status check two-and-a-half months after more than a thousand structures burned in the Marshall Fire shows no homes are being rebuilt, public debris clearing has not yet begun, and a congressman saying they are trying to help. What has started are complaints about insurance. “We need to do something on the insurance side to make sure the people who are profiting off this business are also paying for the losses,” said Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann. Scoring on insurance coverage victims requires jumping through a lot of hoops. Congressman Joes Neguse gathered with fire victims and got an...
LOUISVILLE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in deadly Morgan County fire

A 72-year-old Eva woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal Sunday afternoon fire in Morgan County. Kathleen Tanner was the only person in the home off Bethel Church Road when the fire happened about 12 p.m. Sunday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.
thebossmagazine.com

Colorado Plans to Pay Residents to Ditch Lawns

Many homeowners take great pride in their lawns. They go to great lengths to prepare them in the fall so come spring they have a beautiful, healthy field of green. They spend hours manicuring them and keeping them in tip-top shape. But in the megadrought that’s looming over the West, such measures are discouraged. Colorado in particular has a long history of water scarcity issues, and according to the Associated Press, half of the water use in the state’s cities comes from lawn maintenance.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Uban Construction
KSLA

Smith County fire marshal urging residents to avoid outdoor burning or welding

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County’s fire marshal is strongly urging that no residents burn or weld outside today. “Smith County residents, I am strongly urging that no one burn or weld outside today,” Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “We have the highest risk of wildfires today that I have seen in some time.”
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
KVUE

State Fire Marshal's Office investigating after 5-year-old dies in Fayette County house fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Texas officials are now investigating after a house fire resulted in the death of a 5-year-old in Fayette County on Saturday. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the fire occurred just after midnight on US Highway 77 North near Racetrack Road. The La Grange Fire Department, Winchester Fire Department and Texas DPS also responded.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
KKTV

All evacuations lifted Sunday evening for NCAR fire in Boulder County

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder’s Office of Emergency Management has lifted all evacuation notices for the NCAR Fire. Sunday evening crews said residents who were evacuated were able to return to their homes but are encouraged to stay alert as conditions could change. Residents can check the Boulder OEM website for the most recent updates on the fire.
BOULDER, CO
KTVL

Rural Metro Fire extinguishes out-of-control debris pile in Hugo

HUGO — Firefighters with Rural Metro Fire's North Valley Station put out a 1/10th acre grass fire on Oxyoke Road in Hugo. RMF reported that the fire was caused by "a debris pile that contained flaming cardboard that blew across the road into a neighboring property when afternoon winds picked up."
ACCIDENTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Affordable workforce housing bill sponsored by East Wenatchee lawmaker signed into law

OLYMPIA — Legislation broadening the use of the rural counties’ public facilities tax to include affordable housing was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee. SB 5868, proposed by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, was the second attempt to add affordable housing as an acceptable use of tax funds. The first, SB 5513, would have allowed up to one-third of lodging taxes to be used on affordable housing. That that proposal did not pass this session.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOLO TV Reno

Detours and delays on US 50 as rocks cleared off hillside

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -There will be detours on U.S. 50 for passenger vehicles and extended delays for commercial vehicles beginning Monday, March 21, as the California Department of Transportation removes loose rocks on Echo Summit. Passenger vehicles will be rerouted over Johnson Pass Road, which connects U.S. 50...
TRAFFIC
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy