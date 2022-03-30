Basehor-Linwood girls soccer team tops Lansing with four first-half goals

Miles Azzeh, director of teaching and learning for Lansing public schools, is shown with fifth-graders Luke Hixson and Jordan Jenkins during a March Madness learning activity. Fifth-grade teachers Jackie Euler and Katie Maize used an innovative teaching method to help students improve their reading ability. Taking advantage of the current March Madness frenzy, they created their own tournament-style competition. Each team was given five minutes to read a text related to basketball and then had to answer a question that focused on specific reading skills, such as identifying text structure, author’s purpose and making inferences. If each team answered the question correctly, they were able to shoot a basketball for bonus points for their team. Photograph by Sharon Burns.

LANSING, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO