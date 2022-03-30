ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basehor-Linwood girls soccer team tops Lansing with four first-half goals

Cover picture for the articleBasehor-Linwood knew it would have one giant hole to fill this season. Tuesday against Lansing, Teigan Capper, Bella Zarate, Taylor Graf and Macy McKissick all stepped up to the challenge, each scoring a goal in a 4-1 victory over the Lions. “In the past we’ve had one goal scorer,”...

The Daily Telegram

Adrian College and Siena Heights softball splits doubleheader

ADRIAN — Adrian and Siena Heights softball played a wild doubleheader Wednesday with the Bulldogs taking Game 1 at Siena Heights in nine innings, 9-8, before the Saints won at Adrian College in six innings, 12-4. In Game 1 on SHU's campus, the Saints (11-6) plated four runs in the bottom of the...
Leavenworth Times

MARCH MADNESS

Miles Azzeh, director of teaching and learning for Lansing public schools, is shown with fifth-graders Luke Hixson and Jordan Jenkins during a March Madness learning activity. Fifth-grade teachers Jackie Euler and Katie Maize used an innovative teaching method to help students improve their reading ability. Taking advantage of the current March Madness frenzy, they created their own tournament-style competition. Each team was given five minutes to read a text related to basketball and then had to answer a question that focused on specific reading skills, such as identifying text structure, author’s purpose and making inferences. If each team answered the question correctly, they were able to shoot a basketball for bonus points for their team. Photograph by Sharon Burns.
Leavenworth Times

Kansas races past Miami in 2nd half, reaches 16th Final Four

CHICAGO (AP) — Ochai Agbaji was all over the court. David McCormack dominated inside, and Christian Braun connected from deep. With one dazzling finish, Kansas roared into the Final Four. Agbaji, McCormack and Braun led the top-seeded Jayhawks to a brilliant second half in a 76-50 victory over Miami...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Niles Daily Star

Eddies sweep Chieftains in season opener

EDWARDSBURG — The conditions were less than ideal, but host Edwardsburg made the most of them as it swept Dowagiac in the Wolverine Conference track and field open for both schools Tuesday. With temperatures around 40 degrees and plenty of wind, the Eddies girls team won its portion of...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
The Manhattan Mercury

MHS boys tennis opens season eyeing return to state

Coming off a third-place state finish last spring, the Manhattan High boys tennis team opened the season at the Washburn Rural Invite Tuesday. Anderson Arnold and Jack Spiegel, the Indians No. 2 doubles team, posted the team’s best result of the tournament by going 3-1 to finish as the runners-up. They beat Highland Park’s Paiz and Barremeo 8-0, Sacred Heart’s Johnson and Cheney 8-4 and Topeka West’s Engel and Rutledge before falling to Washburn Rural’s Labatos and Dodge 8-3.
MANHATTAN, KS
Leavenworth Times

‘Bombs away’: Bobcats hit six home runs in sweep at Shawnee Heights

TECUMSEH— Basehor-Linwood (2-0) started the 2022 softball season Tuesday with a bang. The Bobcats went on the road and swept Shawnee Heights 16-3 and 16-12. In the two games, Basehor-Linwood had a combined 15 extra-base hits – eight doubles, one triple and six home runs. Junior Taylor Cruse,...
SHAWNEE, KS
Audrey Smith

