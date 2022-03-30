ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work Underway on Rail Parking Lot

By Pam Robinson
 2 days ago
Work was underway Tuesday on the East 2nd Street entrance to the south parking lot at the Huntington Station Long Island Rail Road.

Milling work on the driveway was completed Tuesday, the town said, preparing the subbase of the driveway for paving. Work will continue Wednesday, including injecting emulsion and fine grading over the next few days.

Commuters using the South Parking Garage facilities must continue east on East 2nd Street, past the driveway, and make a left onto Lenox Road to access the parking garage while work is being done. Commuters will be able to drive on the driveway overnight until paving begins.

Paving of the lot could start Friday or Monday.

Huntington, NY
