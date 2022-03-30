ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Prohibited

TheInterMountain.com
 1 day ago

Spring is here, and so is spring fire season, which already is underway in West Virginia. Officials are warning it is again time to pay attention to burning restrictions. Open burning is prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Permitted burns can take place beginning at 5 p.m. and must be...

www.theintermountain.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wine makers push to change Prohibition era regulations

(The Center Square) – Illinois’ 139 licensed wineries say Prohibition Era laws are hamstringing them – just when they are trying to recover from the losses racked up during the COVID lockdowns. HB 2976, introduced by State Sen. Rachelle Crowe in February, updates current regulations restricting wine...
DRINKS
The Telegraph

Winemakers want changes to law from Prohibition

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois' 139 licensed wineries say Prohibition Era laws are hamstringing them just when they are trying to recover from the losses racked up during the COVID lockdowns. House Bill 2976, introduced last month by state Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, would update regulations restricting wine sales and give vintners access to needed business, according to Lisa Ellis, director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance. "These laws were written decades and decades ago," she said. "We're just looking to improve the ability of our industry to grow sales."
CHESTERFIELD, IL
Western Iowa Today

House Passes Bill Prohibitive Restrictions On Religious Institutions

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House has passed on a 93 to one vote that would prohibit state and local officials from imposing restrictions on religious institutions, like churches, that aren’t imposed on businesses and other secular institutions. Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler of Orange City says it’s a response to things that happened during the pandemic. The only Democrat to speak during House debate called it a good bill and he encouraged other Democrats to vote yes. Similar legislation is pending in the Iowa Senate.
DES MOINES, IA
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
KXL

Washington State Prohibits Texas-Style Abortion Lawsuits

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state measure that prohibits legal action against people seeking an abortion and those who aid them was signed into law Thursday by the governor, in a move designed to rebut recent actions by conservative states. “We know this bill is necessary because this...
WASHINGTON STATE
pewtrusts.org

Research Identifies Which Wyoming and South Dakota Forest Areas Should Be Priorities for Conservation

In Wyoming and South Dakota, national forests—ranging from the Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming to the Black Hills National Forest straddling the Wyoming/South Dakota border—provide a wide variety of benefits to people and wildlife. Together, these forests cover 4.6 million acres of public lands that provide habitat for hundreds of species, clean water for communities, and diverse recreational opportunities including hiking, hunting, and mountain biking. The Bridger-Teton is also part of the southern extent of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem—one of the largest nearly intact temperate-zone ecosystems on Earth. The Black Hills, rising from the surrounding plains, are a crossroads for species from the Rocky Mountains, Great Plains, and northern boreal and eastern forests. To help ensure science-based management of these unique national forests, The Pew Charitable Trusts commissioned Conservation Science Partners to evaluate these landscapes and identify the most ecologically valuable yet unprotected areas within each forest. The reports for the Bridger-Teton and Black Hills are now available.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park

One of the first wolverine studies in the lower 48 states took place in Glacier National Park from 2002 to 2008, and now, research on the ferocious and rarely seen carnivore is again underway in the park.  “It’s exciting to see the park back in the wolverine business,” said Doug Mitchell, head of the Glacier […] The post Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Fire#Wvforestry Com Fire Laws
The Independent

House passes bill to prohibit discrimination based on hair

Black people who wear natural hairstyles like Afros, cornrows or tightly coiled twists should not face bias in society, schools and the workplace, the House said Friday in voting to make it explicit that such discrimination is a violation of federal civil rights law.“There are folks in this society who think because your hair is kinky, it is braided, it is in knots or it is not straightened blonde and light brown, that you somehow are not worthy of access,” Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, the lead sponsor of the bill, said during debate on the House floor. “Well,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWEEK

A Rare Sand Dune-Dwelling Plant in Southern Oregon May Soon Be Protected by the Endangered Species Act

A rare plant that grows in the coastal dunes of Southern Oregon may soon be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. This week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made an official proposal to protect the sand dune phacelia, which is now only found in Coos and Curry counties as well as Del Norte County in Northern California. The agency is also seeking to designate 252 acres in those areas as critical habitat for the species.
COOS COUNTY, OR
US News and World Report

Idaho Lawmakers Look to Prohibit 'ESG' in State Investments

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Several pieces of legislation aimed at preventing Idaho government entities from investing in companies that choose environmental-friendly paths or follow particular social policies are moving through the Legislature. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday sent to the full Senate a bill aimed at prohibiting...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
natureworldnews.com

How Clear-Cutting May Affect US Forests

It's jarring to come across a clear-cut in an ancient forest. Trees of all sizes have fallen one on top of the other in tangled jackstraw heaps, corpse-like among ragged stumps, and massive industrial tracks have rutted the ground. Last August, when forest activist Zack Porter and I traveled a...
MONTPELIER, VT
Jackson Hole Radio

Twice as many grizzlies relocated in Wyoming

The 2021 Annual Report of Grizzly Bear Management Captures, Relocations and Removals has been released now by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Because grizzly bears remain under federal protection, Game and Fish manages them in Wyoming under the direction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. During 2021 in response to conflicts investigated by Game and Fish, Large Carnivore Section personnel captured 45 individual grizzly bears in an attempt to prevent or resolve conflicts. Most captures were adult males.
WYOMING STATE
Morristown Minute

Murphy Extends Prohibition on Utility Shutoffs

Governor Murphy signed a bill (3/25/2022) to extend the prohibition on utility shutoffs for certain residential customers with overdue payments. On March 25, 2022, Governor Murphy signed legislation (S-2356) to extend the prohibition on utility shutoffs for certain residential customers with overdue utility payments who are waiting for a decision on their application for state assistance in paying off their utility bill.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
UPI News

U.S. passports to offer third gender option 'X' starting in April

March 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. government will allow Americans to select "X" as their gender on their U.S. passport applications starting next month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday. Starting April 11, Americans who identify as non-binary, intersex or gender non-conforming can choose "X" instead of male...
U.S. POLITICS
Shropshire Star

US approves bison grazing on Montana prairie amid criticism

The move will allow fences to be removed to allow the animals to graze freely. US officials have approved a conservation group’s proposal to expand bison grazing on prairies in north-central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve, despite objections from some ranchers and elected officials. The decision...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy