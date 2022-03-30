ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Event Detail

uth.edu
 1 day ago

Join the Office of Public Health Practice and Engagement presents an...

www.uth.edu

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Visa Creator Program Educates Artists on NFT Market

Visa has unveiled the Visa Creator Program, a new offering that will help digital artists, musicians, fashion designers and filmmakers build up their enterprises through non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to a Wednesday (March 30) press release emailed to PYMNTS. There are 50 million artists, musicians and creators who publish content...
ECONOMY
The Penny Hoarder

What Is The Best Hiring Platform? 2022 Update

Are you in need of quality employees? If posting jobs on your company website alone isn’t bringing you the high caliber candidates you’re looking for, it’s time to start utilizing an outside hiring platform. But figuring out which one of these job sites to go with can...
JOBS
TechCrunch

Archie aims to remove the complexity of managing freelancers

If you are one of those having to find work and manage payments, tax filings and invoices, there’s help from a number of startups — for example, Bill.com and Deel that are business-facing and freelancer-focused ones AfriBlocks, Malt, Worksome, Meaningful Gigs, SteadyPay and Contra — that have developed different approaches to making this easier.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
The Penny Hoarder

Comparing LinkedIn vs. Glassdoor for Employers Seeking Workers

With millions of unfilled job openings and a serious shortage of workers, businesses across the country are struggling to recruit the employees they need. Is your business struggling to find qualified job candidates? In that case, you’ve no doubt considered using a popular online recruitment platform like LinkedIn or Glassdoor. But what’s the difference between the two? Which one is best for your needs?
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Increase Engagement on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a powerful tool for job hunting, but its effectiveness is heavily dependent on how you use it. There are many best practices for using the platform, but one that's often overlooked is the act of encouraging engagement. There's obviously a big difference between likes and job offers. High...
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How to Gather Actionable Customer Data With Social Media

Do you want to learn how to gather actionable data from your target audience with social media? If so, you're in the right place! Social media is an excellent place to grow, maintain, and build trust with existing customers and prospects alike. Globally, over 4.55 billion people use sites like Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, and that number is expected to grow over the next several years. Plus, the vast array of social media marketing tools offered through these platforms means there are more ways to connect with your audience than ever before. Connecting with people when they find your account is great, but it's not enough to run a successful business. If your goal is to thrive, you have to extract data from these encounters and use what you learn to fine-tune your products, customer experience (CX), and various marketing strategies. Today, my goal is to share several tips you can use to obtain actionable, value-packed data from your visitors. Are you ready? Let's get started!
INTERNET
Fast Company

How to partner with the right PR agency in business

If your startup business is growing by leaps and bounds and you’re ready to enhance your brand name and services beyond social media, then consider partnering with a public relations agency that can build on your company’s current success. Before you sign an agreement, however, you’ll want to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin Learning
money.com

How to Find a Recruiter

At the time of hiring, every company is looking for the right candidate for the job. But finding someone that helps you discover those candidates is even more important. Let’s take a look at what job recruiters do, why it’s necessary, and what are the best methods to hire one.
JOBS
Hr Morning

Attract new talent by keeping current employees engaged

With the Great Resignation prevalent across many industry sectors, keeping your current employees engaged plays an even more critical role in today’s hiring marketplace. That’s because the word will get out about a company’s work environment – whether it is positive, or if the public persona is all smoke and mirrors.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy