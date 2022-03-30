ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, OH

Glenn Donohue

By Editorials
Weirton Daily Times
 1 day ago

Glenn E. Donohue, 87, of Richmond, Ohio passed away peacefully on March 18, 2022....

La Crosse Tribune

Robert Behn Glenn

WESTBY—Robert “Bob” Glenn Behn, 64 of Westby, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022, after battling repetitive illnesses over a 5-year span. During his final 3 days on this earth, he was continuously surrounded by the presence and love of his wife and two sons. He was...
WESTBY, WI
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna’s Sean Jones named OHSAA Division I Co-Player of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna senior Sean Jones and Centerville junior Gabe Cupps were named Co-Player of the Year by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Tuesday. Jones is committed to Marquette while Cupps is committed to Indiana. Three Central Ohio players were selected to the Division I First Team: Sean Jones, Devin Royal […]
GAHANNA, OH
WDTV

Christopher “Chris” Glenn McCall

Christopher “Chris” Glenn McCall, 45, of Weston passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Chris was born in Weston on April 16, 1976, a son of late Michael Edward McCall and Victoria “Vickie” Lynn Shannon McCall Fitts. On April 27, 2002, Chris married the love of his life Bessie Ann Smith and together they shared the last 20 years. In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Smith. In addition to his loving wife, forever cherishing their memories of Chris are his brother, Shawn McCall and wife, Vanessa, of Weston; two brothers-in-law: Scottie Goldsmith and Joey Smith both of Weston; mother-in-law, Delores Smith of Weston; three nieces: Tesla McCall, Kayla Smith, and Gracie Smith; four nephews: Austin McCall, Joey Smith, Dalton Smith, and Scottie Goldsmith; one great nephew, Sean Thomas McCall; several aunts and uncles; and his loyal K-9 companion, Bear McCall. Chris graduated from Lewis County High School in 1995 and went on to obtain his EMT license from Pierpont Community College. Chris was employed with Community Care of West Virginia in Weston. He was previously employed with Lewis and Upshur County EMS, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, and St. Joseph’s Hospital. Chris volunteered his time as a firefighter with the Weston Fire Department and was Christian by faith. In his spare time, Chris enjoyed fishing and camping at Holly River. He found delight in sight-seeing and traveling with his favorite trip being to the Strip District in Pittsburgh. Most of all, Chris loved hanging out with his dog Bear. Chris’ request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. As per Chris’ request there will be no services. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Christopher Glenn McCall. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WESTON, WV
Record-Courier

Area Sports Scoreboard for Tuesday, March 29

W: Andrea Scali 1-6. L: J. Johnson 0-4. Kent State leaders: Scali threw a 1-hitter, striking out 9 in 5 innings. Madyson Cole home run, 2 RBIs. Julie Mazanec double, 3 RBIs. Emily Lippe double, 2 RBIs. Kent State 8, Purdue Fort Wayne 0. Kent State – 300 – 302...
KENT, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Crestview tops Norwalk in opener

NORWALK — A late rally came up short as the Norwalk High School softball team opened the season with a 7-2 non-league loss to visiting Crestview on Tuesday. Trailing 3-0 after five innings, the Truckers scored twcie in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 3-2, only to see the Cougars score four runs in the top of the seventh to break the game open.
NORWALK, OH
The Lima News

Centerville’s Cupp named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Centerville junior Gabe Cupps was announced as Ohio Mr. Basketball Wednesday by a statewide media panel. Centerville High School and the Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold a ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday to present the award to Cupps in the Centerville gymnasium. Media are invited to attend.
COLUMBUS, OH

