Glenn Donohue

Christopher “Chris” Glenn McCall, 45, of Weston passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Chris was born in Weston on April 16, 1976, a son of late Michael Edward McCall and Victoria “Vickie” Lynn Shannon McCall Fitts. On April 27, 2002, Chris married the love of his life Bessie Ann Smith and together they shared the last 20 years. In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Smith. In addition to his loving wife, forever cherishing their memories of Chris are his brother, Shawn McCall and wife, Vanessa, of Weston; two brothers-in-law: Scottie Goldsmith and Joey Smith both of Weston; mother-in-law, Delores Smith of Weston; three nieces: Tesla McCall, Kayla Smith, and Gracie Smith; four nephews: Austin McCall, Joey Smith, Dalton Smith, and Scottie Goldsmith; one great nephew, Sean Thomas McCall; several aunts and uncles; and his loyal K-9 companion, Bear McCall. Chris graduated from Lewis County High School in 1995 and went on to obtain his EMT license from Pierpont Community College. Chris was employed with Community Care of West Virginia in Weston. He was previously employed with Lewis and Upshur County EMS, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, and St. Joseph’s Hospital. Chris volunteered his time as a firefighter with the Weston Fire Department and was Christian by faith. In his spare time, Chris enjoyed fishing and camping at Holly River. He found delight in sight-seeing and traveling with his favorite trip being to the Strip District in Pittsburgh. Most of all, Chris loved hanging out with his dog Bear. Chris’ request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. As per Chris’ request there will be no services. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Christopher Glenn McCall. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

WESTON, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO