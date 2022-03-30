ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

72 years later, the 1950 U.S. Census becomes available online on April 1 — and it matters

After a 72-year waiting period, the 1950 United States Census becomes available on Friday, April 1. According to Ancestry.com, “The 1950 U.S. Census gives us a snapshot of the country at one of the most interesting points in American history, just after the Second World War and before a decade of...

‘A deadly mistake’: How U.S. learned to stop worrying about COVID-19; ‘we don’t learn from disasters’

We’ve gone from Operation Warp Speed to Operation Slam Brakes. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Congress has moved fast (by its standards) to provide trillions of dollars for response (generous by any standard). But now, with the country seeing plunging rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, there appears to be a limited appetite for doing more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
INFORUM

Letter: U.S. Census is just the latest government failure

Are you kidding me? The U.S. Census Bureau just announced that they undercounted the census by 19 million . You mean they had someone count the undercounted? Really? This is our federal government. We have shortages of truck drivers, nurses, doctors, day care providers, etc. The only thing we don’t...
U.S. POLITICS
Governor Beshear signs eight bills passed by legislature into law

Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law on Friday several pieces of legislation passed by the General Assembly. Senate Bill 55 makes changes to the certification of stroke centers and changes the name of the certification from primary stroke center to certified stroke center. The measure also adds thrombectomy capable stroke center certification to the list of other stroke care certifications issued by the Joint Commission, American Heart Association, or equivalent accrediting organization.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS News

Fallout from exclusive report on gap in Trump's January 6 phone log

CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Mola Lenghi to discuss his recent interview with Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, about the gap in Trump's phone log that day.
POTUS
