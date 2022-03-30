ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Five Covington Catholic High Schoool robotics teams qualify for VEX Robotics World Tournament

 1 day ago
Five Robotics teams from Covington Catholic High School, involving twenty-one students, have qualified for the VEX Robotics World Tournament in Dallas, Texas in May. The teams were selected based on their results at the Kentucky VEX Robotics State Tournament, including a first-place finish by CovCath team “The Housecats.”....

