Five Covington Catholic High Schoool robotics teams qualify for VEX Robotics World Tournament

Part 38 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Two Sisters of Notre Dame of Covington, Mary Albert Murphy and Mary Philip Trauth, embodied the Department of History at Villa Madonna College (VMC) and Thomas More College (TMC) for decades. Sr. Albert was the older of the two and even taught Sr. Philip at VMC so that she could be considered a mentor, although the two were also good friends as well as colleagues. A further bond between them was the fact that they were religious sisters devoted to their congregation, the Sisters of Notre Dame, which they served in various roles at the motherhouse, St. Joseph Heights in Park Hills. Their most outstanding contribution to the college was that between them they taught many generations of history majors and future historians and attorneys at both VMC and TMC. Just as they had been close in life, their deaths were less than a month apart.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO