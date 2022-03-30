Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
***WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN HALF OF THE AREA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY***. ***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN HALF OF THE AREA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THRUSDAY***. Our next storm system is set to move in tonight and into Thursday, bringing in much colder air behind it for Friday...
(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s with a few more clouds. Skies should remain dry through the day. We start to see changes by Wednesday. A strong storm system is moving across the south today through Wednesday. This storm system will arrive on Wednesday afternoon where a isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The severe threat will last through the evening, but showers will last through Thursday morning.
A widespread storm will track through the central and eastern states during the first half of next week. A severe weather outbreak is increasingly likely in parts of the South. Flooding rain is possible from the South into portions of the Midwest. Snow could fall from the Rockies to the...
An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
Two back-to-back winter storms are expected to bring snow, ice and gusty winds to parts of the U.S. starting this weekend as meteorological spring sets in. On Saturday and Sunday, a storm system making its way across the middle of the country is expected to bring the risk of both wintry weather and severe storms.
Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
A POLAR vortex could send temperatures plunging this weekend and bring high winds and snow to the Northeast. It comes as experts predict that April could be "abnormally cold" despite the recent signs of spring. The polar vortex or "wall of wind" coming from the North Pole is expected to...
Severe weather will threaten over 30 million on Saturday from Florida to New York, with everything from hail and isolated tornadoes to torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts possible. After driving tornadoes through parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys, as well as the South on Friday, a potent storm...
Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
In today's video with Sven Sundgaard, the latest on the spring storm that is pushing through the region. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!. Not expecting much more snow accumulation today. But winds are going to pick up. Another midweek storm system next...
Northern parts of Ontario could be buried under 40 centimetres of snow thanks to an incoming "high impact storm" this week. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a mix of freezing rain, snow, and ice pellets will arrive in northern and central areas of Ontario overnight on Wednesday. At the...
With heavy snow across the Northeast and the severe weather threat in the Southeast finished, the season's latest winter storm has exited the country, but not without leaving behind a mess up and down the East Coast. Heavy snowfall and high winds caused near-blizzard conditions across a swath of the...
BOULDER, Colo. - NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch and predicts the storm could reach level 3 on their 5-level scale when the flares arrive around Wednesday evening. Earth's magnetic field shields us from any human health impacts, but while the storm may cause a...
