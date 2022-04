The City of Flagstaff is conducting a Community Bond Survey to gather feedback from Flagstaff residents on which potential bond packages are most important to them for the 2022 election. The survey will be available online from March 17 through March 31. If members of the public need help accessing the internet to complete the online survey, they can visit the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library Downtown location (300 West Aspen Ave.) or East Flagstaff Community Library (3000 N 4th Street, Ste 5). Paper copies are available at City Hall and both libraries.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 15 DAYS AGO