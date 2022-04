One of the biggest perks of holding down a “grown-up” job is finally being able to splurge on the people who helped you along the way. Alexander Palas and his family were delighted to finally reward their hardworking patriarch with the car he’s always dreamed of owning: A 1970 Dodge Duster. The video of the sweet moment begins with the family coming out of a restaurant. Pops notices the shiny black classic car immediately, quickly identifying its make, model, and even year in mere seconds. He was still admiring the car when they handed him a gift box containing a set of keys. Imagine his surprise when he learned that this beautiful car now belongs to him!

