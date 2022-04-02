ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Wrestlemania 38 Live Stream: How to Watch WWE Wrestlemania 2022 Online

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

The biggest night in wrestling is here: WWE ’s Wrestlemania 38 takes place this weekend, bringing the usual serving of A-list appearances, action-packed fights, special surprises, and mayhem.

This year, Wrestlemania 2022 will consist of 13 matches over two nights (seven on Night One, six on Night Two).

Trying to figure out how to watch Wrestlemania 38? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about Wrestlemania 2022, including how to watch Wrestlemania 38 live streams online.

Wrestlemania 38: Date, Start Time, Location

Wrestlemania 2022 starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 2, and resumes at the same time on Sunday, April 3. There’s also expert analysis before the show, which starts at 6 p.m. ET on both nights.

This year’s event is being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — the event is open to in-person attendance so if you want to watch Wrestlemania in person, you can purchase tickets at vividseats.com .


Buy:
Wrestlemania 38 Tickets
at
Vivid Seats

How to Watch Wrestlemania 38 on TV

Wrestlemania 2022 is streaming exclusively on Peacock so you won’t be able to find it on a TV channel. If you want to watch Wrestlemania 38 on TV, you’ll need to sign-up for a Peacock subscription and then cast the event onto your connected TV, or watch Wrestlemania on TV using the Peacock app.

How to Watch Wrestlemania 38 Online

If you’re wondering how to watch Wrestlemania 38 online, Peacock is the answer. The NBCUniversal streaming service is now the home of WWE , making it the best place to live stream Wrestlemania 38 online.

Related: How to Watch WWE Online Free

Once you’ve chosen a Peacock subscription , you’ll be able to watch Wrestlemania 38 on your Roku , Amazon Firestick , Apple TV, or other streaming devices. You can also access Peacock to watch Wrestlemania on your phone, laptop, or tablet.

How to Watch Wrestlemania 38 on Peacock: Subscriptions, Pricing

Peacock currently offers three subscription tiers — Peacock free, Peacock Premium, and Peacock Premium Plus. Only the latter two let you watch Wrestlemania 38 online, so you’ll need one of those to watch WWE’s biggest event of the year.

1. Watch Wrestlemania 38 on Peacock Premium

The cheapest way to watch Wrestlemania 38 live online is with a Peacock Premium subscription. This tier of Peacock costs $4.99 per month , and lets you stream live WWE events (formerly pay-per-view events). Besides WWE live streams, Peacock Premium also gets you tons of on-demand WWE content like past seasons of NXT, Monday Night Raw, and Smackdown.

Your $4.99 price point gets you instant access to live stream Wrestlemania online and is considerably cheaper than when Wrestlemania used to only be available on pay-per-view. Pay $4.99 to watch Wrestlemania on Peacock and get 30 days of access to the streaming service afterwards. Choose to continue on at $4.99 a month or cancel anytime.


Buy:
Peacock Premium
at
$4.99

2. Watch Wrestlemania 38 on Peacock Premium Plus

If you want to watch Wrestlemania 38 live without as many ads, check out Peacock Premium Plus. This subscription tier, which costs $9.99 per month , removes all ads on on-demand content and some ads on live events. While you watch Wrestlemania 38 with Peacock Premium Plus, you will still see some ads, as the live show is structured with ad breaks. The good news is that all on-demand WWE — and other shows on Peacock — will be totally ad-free.


Buy:
Peacock Premium Plus
at
$9.99

Besides Wrestlemania 38 live streams and WWE on-demand content, all Peacock subscriptions (including the free subscription ) will also get you access to popular shows like The Office , Yellowstone , and the new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot.

How to Watch Wrestlemania 38 for Free

Due to its popularity, it’s relatively difficult to watch Wrestlemania 38 for free online. While Peacock has a free tier, you won’t be able to use it to watch Wrestlemania online free.

The paid tiers, Peacock Premium and Premium Plus, do not have free trials, so the only way (we know of) to watch Wrestlemania 38 for free is with Xfinity . Some Xfinity internet plans include Peacock Premium at no additional cost, which will get you a free live stream of Wrestlemania 38. Check Peacock’s website to see if your Xfinity plan (or a friend’s) includes Peacock Premium for free.


Buy:
Peacock Premium Free Subscription
at
Xfinity

Wrestlemania 38: Matches Card, Main Event

So far, the Wrestlemania 38 card includes matches between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, and Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Johnny Knoxville is also set to appear in a match against Sami Zayn, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will confront Kevin Owens during “The KO Show.” The main event, which will happen on Sunday pits WWE Champion Brock Lesnar versus Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

