The adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN "Geode" is Receiving a Wider Release

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its YEEZY Supply exclusive drop in December, the YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN “Geode” is now set to receive a wider release later this...

hypebeast.com

inputmag.com

Kanye and Adidas are dropping more Yeezy Foam Runners this week

Kanye West is handling his divorce with little grace and a lot of Yeezy drops: This week, the rapper’s Adidas label is gearing up to release a pair of Foam Runners, each decked out in the brand’s signature neutral tones. The first of the two, dubbed “Mist,” takes on a light brown tone, while the second, called “Stone Sage,” opts for a subtle marbling of gray hues.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The CLOT x Nike Flux Dunk Is Set For March 18th Release

Whether adding see-through toe boxes to the Nike Air Max 1 or satin-like material to the Air Jordan 1 Mid, collaborations by CLOT and NIKE, Inc. have always strived for innovation. With the latest joint-effort, the NIKE FLUX DUNK, Edison Chen and company continue the trend. Partly inspired by the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2

Social Status is not only ushering in the current wave of Air Max Penny retro models, but they’re also running point for the sequel – the Air Penny 2. Heralded as high as the original model, the Air Penny 2 featured one of wildest designs of the mid-late 1990s, but that was the norm for Penny Hardaway as he was often used as a platform for Nike to boast Eric Avar’s most daring designs. It was a flawless continuation of that introductory model, eluding the sophomore slump thanks to the continued on with the help of Lil’ Penny. In fact, the Air Penny 2 was one of the most popular models of that ’96-’97 season as it marked a significant moment in Penny’s career – the post-Shaq era. Orlando was Penny’s show for good, and the future for the point guard was bright and magical.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Mono Safflower"

Following word of the return of the “Safflower” colorway, we are now learning about the sequel to the look, the. According to a mock-up from YEEZY MAFIA, the sequel look features tan/yellow Primeknit uppers accented by translucent off white cages. The cages this time around also feature bright orange glow-in-the-dark details. Additional detailing comes in the form of contrasting sockliners, tongues and laces. Finishing up the design of the shoe are EVA foam midsoles paired with gum rubber outsoles segments.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” Returns On March 22nd

After the reveal of the now indefinitely-postponed Travis Scott collaborations and the uniquely modified SP versions that saw tribal patterns and added buckles, Nike is now ready to usher in the Air Trainer 1 in its most original and recognizable form. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Trainer...
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Fabolous on Regretting Throwing Nike Air Yeezys Away, His Travel Shoes and What He Hits the Stage In

Click here to read the full article. At the start of the month, style-savvy rap superstar Fabolous, often the subject of interviews, was playing the role of interviewer in a one-on-one conversation with Concepts founder and CEO Tarek Hassan. With the retailer turning 25, the two discussed its staying power and what the company is focused on to define its future. However, following the conversation, Fabolous — a noted sneaker connoisseur — revealed details about his footwear collection. Below are excerpts from the conversation with FN, edited for clarity. THE SHOES I DREAM ABOUT: “The Air Yeezy. I had all three colorways and I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

To Honor Virgil Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon Creates Air Jordans Inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

Click here to read the full article. In the months since his untimely passing, several fashion industry peers of Virgil Abloh have found ways to honor the late designer. Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is the latest to do so in the form of custom sneakers with a charitable component. To pay homage to Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon created the Legacy Air Jordan 1s, delivered with a look inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, which featured the luxury label’s iconic Damier and Monogram prints. The shoes feature repurposed, authentic Louis Vuitton bags, and each panel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

YEEZY March 2022 Footwear Release Lineup

Courtesy of YEEZY MAFIA, we now have a full lineup of the YEEZY footwear releases set to release later this month. The first upcoming drop comes in the form of the re-release of the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Dazzling Blue.” Priced at $230 USD, the two-tone take on the popular...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Core Red” 2022 Retro

Part of the once-mythical “Black Friday” trio that dropped November 2016, the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Core Red” is expected to re-release in July of this year. While no official Yeezy or adidas channels have confirmed the rumor, the decision to retro one of the most-coveted colorways from the silhouette’s earlier days would make sense given that the Yeezy 350 v2 “Oreo,” one of the three styles that released in November 2016, just returned on March 12th. An early look at what’s touted as being the retail version of Ye’s “Core Black/Red” proposition depicts original specifications across the Primeknit upper and Boost-assisted sole unit. As has been the case with some Yeezys, it’s possible that shades of color and fit have been modified from their predecessors, but that isn’t to interfere with a respective pair’s integrity. One update that’s already been determined, however, is a price increase: the model has been retailing for $230 USD over the last four months instead of the $220 USD for which it debuted in September 2016.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue" Officially Unveiled: Release Date

One of the most underrated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 13. This is a sneaker that was released in the late 90s, and it was one of the last silhouettes that Michael Jordan got to wear with the Chicago Bulls. Over the years, it has received a plethora of new colorways, and it's clear that things are only going to get better for this shoe, as time goes on.
APPAREL
Footwear News

A New Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Style Is Releasing Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Adidas is releasing a new colorway of the popular Yeezy Knit Runner this weekend. The sportswear giant confirmed via the Yeezy release calendar that Kanye West’s running-inspired lifestyle sneaker is releasing in the “Stone Carbon” makeup tomorrow. A first look at the forthcoming style surfaced on social media in January, revealing that the slip-on shoe will feature a predominantly dark gray knit upper that’s contrasted by a dark brown ankle collar. Additional details include...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Balenciaga And adidas Might Be Releasing A Triple S Adorned With Three Stripes

Rumors of a Balenciaga x adidas project have been floating around for some time. Considering Demna Gvasalia is often seen in Ye’s circle, it’s not farfetched to think the beloved designer would work with the German Sportswear brand. What’s more, with Gucci — who previously teamed up with Balenci for “The Hacker Project” — having revealed their own collaborative offerings, it’s clear that the Three Stripes intend to deepen their influence in the world of high fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Take a Full Look at the 'The Jetsons'/'The Flintstones' x Reebok Collection

For its latest collaboration, Reebok has teamed up with Warner Bros. on a collection centered around The Jetsons and The Flintstones. The special range of footwear and apparel is inspired by Hanna-Barbera’s 1987 made-for-television film, The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones. The classic movie brought the two animated series together, with the families brought to each other’s worlds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

ASICS Is Slated to Launch Another Academic Scholar Pack With Two Colorways

When it comes to , collaborations have been springing out from the brand in recent memory such as its projects with GmbH and Kirsch Cherry Brandy, but it’s ready to bring more awareness to its inline releases to conclude the month of March. The Japanese sportswear brand is bringing back its Academic Scholar Pack — an initiative that started back in 2019 — with two new colorways of the GEL-LYTE III and GT-II just in time for Spring Break.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nike Air Max Day History & Sneaker Release Facts You Need to Know

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Architect turned sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield’s vaunted Nike Air Max 1 was released on March 26, 1987. Thirty-five years after its debut, both Nike and sneaker fans will observe the annual celebration of the anniversary — dubbed Air Max Day — with the release of commemorative Air Max 1 colorways. With the sneakerhead holiday on March 26, below is a history of past events and how they have evolved over time. Air Max Day...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” Releasing On April 16th

Social media often portrays Ye (formerly Kanye West) as both a villain and a genius, with most able to easily separate the Chicago-raised artist’s personal life and work. His fashion, too, is treated the same way, though his fits and designs have become as divisive as the man himself. This is as true of the YZY NSLTD BT as it is the Foam Runner, though the latter has found a dedicated following among fans of adidas Yeezy.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

3D Swooshes Surface Across The Nike Air Max Plus 3

Over the course of the past few months, 3D Swooshes have proliferated across multiple Nike staples. The Air Max Plus 3 is the latest to feature said design, doing so along a colorway just as simple as its similarly-branded counterparts. Save for the “Volt” detailing along the heel, the pair’s...
APPAREL

