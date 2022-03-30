The adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN "Geode" is Receiving a Wider Release

Part of the once-mythical “Black Friday” trio that dropped November 2016, the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Core Red” is expected to re-release in July of this year. While no official Yeezy or adidas channels have confirmed the rumor, the decision to retro one of the most-coveted colorways from the silhouette’s earlier days would make sense given that the Yeezy 350 v2 “Oreo,” one of the three styles that released in November 2016, just returned on March 12th. An early look at what’s touted as being the retail version of Ye’s “Core Black/Red” proposition depicts original specifications across the Primeknit upper and Boost-assisted sole unit. As has been the case with some Yeezys, it’s possible that shades of color and fit have been modified from their predecessors, but that isn’t to interfere with a respective pair’s integrity. One update that’s already been determined, however, is a price increase: the model has been retailing for $230 USD over the last four months instead of the $220 USD for which it debuted in September 2016.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 15 DAYS AGO