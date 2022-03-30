ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado 2, Calgary 1

 1 day ago

Second Period_1, Calgary, Toffoli 18 (Andersson, Tkachuk), 9:31 (pp). 2, Colorado, Nichushkin...

MATCHUP OF THE NIGHT - COLORADO AVALANCHE @ CALGARY FLAMES

Two NHL powerhouses will go toe-to-toe tonight as the Presidents' Trophy favorite Colorado Avalanche visit the surprise Calgary Flames. The 46-14-6 Avalanche dominate the league this season in virtually every team statistic; they are star-studded and are lead by perennial Jack Adams' nominee, Jared Bednar. To boot, Joe Sakic proves himself a surgical tactician as he has stacked his team to win now & somehow still load up on valued prospects.
Buffalo hosts Winnipeg after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-5 victory against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are 12-16-5 at home. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the...
Flyers-Wild Preview: Noah Cates Makes NHL Debut

In the eight days since the trade deadline, the Flyers have been on the road going through a five-game trip. It finally comes complete on Tuesday night. The Flyers face the Minnesota Wild, who come in on a six-game winning streak. The Flyers, meanwhile, have losses in three of the four games on the road trip.
Fleury, Wild beat Flyers 4-1, extend win streak to 7 games

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves and won his second straight start for Minnesota, and the Wild extended their winning streak to seven games with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. .Matt Dumba, Kirill Kaprizov, Jordan Greenway and Kevin Fiala scored...
Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
Avalanche beat Flames in clash of West leaders

Valeri Nichushkin scored two power-play goals and Darcy Keumper stopped 44 shots as the Colorado Avalanche edged the Calgary Flames 2-1 Tuesday night in a matchup of Western Conference division leaders. "Gutsy win by our group," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "I thought our team was highly committed on the...
Eugene Melnyk, owner of NHL's Senators, dies at 62

March 29 (UPI) -- Eugene Melnyk, the owner of the Ottawa Senators, died from an illness, the NHL franchise announced. He was 62. The Senators said the Melnyk died Monday, but did not specify which illness he battled. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Ottawa Senators owner Eugene...
