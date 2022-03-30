ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the best electric vehicle for dogs?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYour pooch wants you to be happy – and that means getting a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Dogs are often described as man’s best friend, but they also enjoy...

MotorAuthority

Ford patents drift mode designed for a combustion engine or electric motor

Ford may have found a way for drifting to live on in the age of electric cars. First spotted by Motor1, a recent patent filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shows a drift mode designed to work with an internal-combustion engine or electric motor. Ford introduced...
CARS
NBC4 Columbus

Best electric log splitter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Electric log splitters make easy work of preparing firewood without all the noise and harmful emissions you get from gas-powered models. Not only that, these environmentally friendly machines require almost no maintenance, so you don’t have to worry about replacing spark plugs, cleaning air filters and all the other hassles that come along with owning and operating internal combustion engines.
ELECTRONICS
FOX2Now

The best gas mileage SUVs

( ) – The EPA fuel economy ratings of an SUV have a big impact on its affordability. A rise in gas prices takes a bite out of your wallet, but when a vehicle has better fuel economy, that bite is easier to manage. While SUVs don’t provide the same fuel economy as sedans, there are plenty of models with relatively good mpg ratings that still offer the cargo space and roomy interiors SUVs are known for. These include gas, hybrid models, and plug-in hybrid SUVs ranging from affordable to high-priced and luxurious. Many of these SUVs come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD), but all of them offer all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard or optional equipment. These systems improve an SUV’s traction and confidence in winter weather or during off-road driving.
GAS PRICE
KXAN

Best dog crate

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to training, a dog crate can be an indispensable tool. Dogs are den animals that require safe spaces to retreat, and a crate provides this for them. The best dog crates are comfortable and secure for your pet at every stage of their training journey.
PETS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Calls the 2022 Subaru Forester the Best Compact SUV for Tall Drivers

An SUV is a vehicle designed to fit more passengers than a sedan or other type of compact, which means interior comfort is critical, especially for the driver. The 2022 Subaru Forester crossover SUV is one of the top models in the class that offers enhanced comfort and relaxed driving, thanks to its ample headroom. In fact, Consumer Reports (CR) voted it as the best compact SUV for tall drivers.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Developing New Drift Mode For Next-Gen Cars

A few years ago, Ford launched the Focus RS with a controversial feature called drift mode. At the time, it caused an uproar in some circles, with critics saying that it encouraged dangerous driving. Despite the initial pushback, features like this have become more common in recent times, with the latest Audi RS3 boasting a drift mode and even the relatively affordable Volkswagen Golf R getting something similar. Heck, even Kia can offer you a drift mode nowadays. According to new patent documentation, the Blue Oval is now revisiting the tech. Patent documents filed in September 2020 were finally published yesterday, and they show a novel new means of initiating smokey slides.
CARS
Ars Technica

You can now buy a road-legal replica of Porsche’s mighty 917K racer

The UK is known for plenty of things, but it's not all fish and chips and dodgy Russian oligarch money. It's also surprisingly permissive when it comes to registering vehicles for public roads. Thanks to a process called "Individual Vehicle Approval," it's possible to road-register cars that would likely be met with exasperated spluttering if you were to try the same thing in Germany, Japan, or most states in the US.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Lamborghini, VW, Audi Cars in 'Felicity Ace' Ship Fire to Be Replaced

A month ago, the cargo ship Felicity Ace caught fire and eventually sank in the Atlantic Ocean while carrying around 4000 VW Group vehicles, including Lamborghinis, Audis, Bentleys, and Porsches. Fifteen of the lost vehicles were $500,000 Aventador Ultimae models, which had officially ended production. Lamborghini told Car and Driver...
CARS
KRQE News 13

Best dog clippers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Taking your dog to the groomer for a trim can take time out of your busy schedule and get pretty pricey, too. Fortunately, with a set of dog clippers at home, you can keep your pup looking neat and feeling comfortable year-round.
PETS
Motor1.com

Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody Drag Race

Is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody king of the drag strip? To find out the team at Sam Car Legion setup a drag race with a Porsche 991.2 911 GT3 RS to see if American muscle beats German motorsport engineering. Can the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody keep with the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and its quick shifting PDK dual-clutch transmission? Let’s find out.
CARS
Road & Track

Here's Our Best Look Yet at the U.S.-Bound Toyota GR Corolla Hot Hatch

Toyota hid a big teaser for its upcoming U.S.-destined GR Corolla hot hatch in an ad posted to YouTube Tuesday. Folks, 'Yota's new hot hatch is closer than ever. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
CARS
topgear.com

Lotus Eletre: a first 'sit' in the new electric SUV

This big Lotus EV carries big expectations. What's it like up close?. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Lotus unveiled the new Eletre SUV in London this week - right around the corner from the TopGear.com office. So, a few of us popped over to have a close-up look at this crucial (and controversial) new car for the British marque. Here's our first impressions...
CARS
topgear.com

10 awesome cars for one-tenth the price of a new Ford Puma

As much as it might not seem it these days, our permanently damp little island is actually an everlasting fount of used-car bargains. In fact, the most common refrain in the Facebook comments on articles like these (aside from ‘these people have no idea what they’re talking about’, of course) is to ask us where exactly we found such and such a car for such a scant amount. Do we have special contacts, perhaps, or a secret line on the last extant bargains in the used-car universe?
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

Audi stops diesel car sales in The Netherlands, the beginning of the end?

The company that gave us the R8 V12 TDI concept and the torquetastic Q7 V12 TDI has announced it will terminate sales of new cars with diesel engines in The Netherlands. Citing declining demand for the VW Group's heavily criticised oil-burner, the Four Rings will effectively wipe out all diesel offerings from its local lineup on 1st April 2022.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Toyota GR Corolla, 2023 BMW i3, 2022 Acura NSX Type S: Today's Car News

The first specs on Toyota's rival to the Subaru WRX and Volkswagen Golf R have surfaced, and they're even better than we had expected. The new Toyota GR Corolla arrives this fall with 300 hp, all-wheel drive, and a 6-speed manual transmission. BMW Group will have more than a dozen...
CARS

