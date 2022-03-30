Howard Rupert

WATCH: Vintage footage of the Charleston Sternwheel …. Demolition of dilapidated buildings begin in St. …. Verdict getting closer in Huntington opioid lawsuit. Former Lawrence Co. Attorney, wife plead guilty to …. Women accused of killing 13-year-old taken into custody. Crews battling brush fire in Sissonville.
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Braydon Kupsky doubled and singled and knocked in a pair of runs to help lead Wheeling Park to 3-2 win over Parkersburg. Three Park pitchers Luke Doyle, Luke Myers and Nolan Westfall combined to limit the Big Reds to just four hits, while also striking out six. Now 2-0, the Patriots return […]
Comments / 0