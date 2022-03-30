UPDATE: Man arrested after head-on crash with Rock County Sheriff's Office deputy, police say

JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday night after he crashed into a Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy and fled the crash scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Milton Avenue on the far northeast end of the city. Jesse Seales, 38, was southbound in the northbound lanes when he crashed into a deputy’s cruiser head on, according to the release. The deputy was transported to a hospital via ambulance and released.

Janesville police were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Parker Court and located the vehicle at a gas station in the 2600 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville, according to a police department news release.

Police said they saw drug paraphernalia in the car and attempted to take the driver, Seales, into custody. He was able to escape at that point and fled in a car, according to police. A Janesville officer pursued Seales but terminated the pursuit near Milton Avenue and Humes Road "after the driver made several evasive maneuvers," Janesville police said.

Seales drove around a sheriff’s deputy at Milton Avenue and McCormick Drive in Janesville and continued northbound in the southbound lanes of Milton Avenue, police said.

The deputy tried to stop Seales but “disregarded” the wrong-way driver in an attempt to “deescalate” the situation, according to the release. Both continued northbound, the deputy on the correct side of the road and Seales on the wrong side, before Seales eventually turned around and headed south in the northbound lanes, police said.

The officer activated their emergency lights to warn traffic behind about the wrong-way driver, who collided head-on with the deputy. Seales fled on foot but was later located and arrested in the 3500 block of Voda Drive

Seales was released on bond on charges of disorderly conduct/domestic violence; possession with intent to distribute amphetamine; possession of narcotic drugs, THC and drug paraphernalia; resisting; and bail jumping, according to Janesville police.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will investigate the crash.

This story might be updated.