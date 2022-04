The Internet has been making jokes about Rihanna's iconic belly-baring pregnancy looks, most notably suggesting that the baby must be a little cold. But if we're being honest with ourselves, we all know that baby is more than likely already wearing vintage Chanel in the womb. Rihanna has had a penchant for crop tops to show off her baby bump, but most recently was seen covering up in a Simone Rocha babydoll dress that broke the Internet just as much as her sexier maternity looks.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO