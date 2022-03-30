ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

I'm Getting a Head Start on Summer Shopping—37 Trendy Finds Sitting at Nordstrom

By Kristen Nichols
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Right now, I'm thinking about vacation plans, so I already have summer on the mind. I think I'm especially excited about the prospect of an upcoming trip somewhere because my travel plans have been so limited over the past few years, and I haven't had a real vacation in quite some...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Clear The Rack, Nordstrom Rack’s Best-Kept Secret Sale, Is Here

In a sea of predictable Prime Days, Cyber Mondays, and Memorial Days, a few genuinely exciting events stand out for savvy sale-hunters — and one of those hallowed markdowns is Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack sale, where the off-price retailers chops an extra 25% off their already deeply discounted clearance section. Like Nordstrom Rack itself, the event is full of surprises; cropping up periodically with little advance notice and teeming with buyable bargains from beloved in-house brands like BP. and Z by Zella, respected standbys like Ugg, Allsaints, and Hobo, and a slew of designer brands that prefer that their discounted duds keep a low profile. Ahead, we’re answering all your burning questions about the three-day sale (which ends on March 27) and rounding up the need-to-cart goods to consider.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

11 Figure-Flattering Spring Dresses — Starting at Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking to add some new spring dresses to your closet? We know we are! We've been shopping non-stop trying to find the finest frocks out there — and with figure-flattering fits! Ready to check out what we've found? […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

New Frock Alert! This Gorgeous Gingham Dress Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say yes to the dress! The search is officially over — we just found the dreamiest dress for spring. After months of bundling up under outerwear and struggling through snow in boots, we’re ready to twirl in a […]
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Swimsuit#Jeans#Head Start#Prada
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Is Comfy-Casual in Flared Jeans and Converse Sneakers While Walking Her Dog

Click here to read the full article. Suri Cruise stepped out in casual and comfy style to walk her dog in New York City. While out in SoHo, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise wore a pair of black flared jeans. The retro bottoms were paired with a black and white striped top with a zippered neckline. Completing Cruise’s look was an olive green puffer jacket, which featured geometric quilting for a nostalgic and easygoing take on the staple cold weather puffer. When it came to shoes, the 15-year-old opted for a classic pair of Converse sneakers. Slightly visible beneath...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Real Simple

This Is 'the Perfect Casual Dress,' According to Amazon Shoppers—and It's Under $30

After spending months under multiple layers, one of the sweetest feelings about warmer weather is welcoming spring dresses back into your style rotation. But the early weeks of the season aren't quite the time to jump right to sleeveless pieces, because there's still a possibility of chilly mornings and brisk evenings. Amazon shoppers say this under-$30 three-quarter length sleeve dress is one to add to your closet for this in-between period. And there's a bonus: It has pockets.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Travel + Leisure

These Celeb-loved Rain Boots Are Nearly 50% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you live in a rainy climate or will be heading to a destination with unpredictable weather, a good pair of rain boots will save you quite a bit of trouble should you get caught in a downpour. When shopping, you'll want to look for a pair that's comfortable to walk in, easy to take on and off, and, of course, fully waterproof. Bonus points if the rain boots are also fashionable and don't make your feet sweat. Hunter has long been a favorite rain gear brand among shoppers and celebrities with its stylish and functional footwear, and it's easy to see why. Even Hollywood stars like Rihanna, Margot Robbie, and Reese Witherspoon have been spotted in the brand's boots over the years. And right now, select boots are on sale for up to 46 percent off at Nordstrom Rack, so there's no better time to shop (and prepare for April showers).
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

This $55 Denim Jumpsuit Is a Staple in My Spring Wardrobe

I've been looking for a jumpsuit for literally years, with no luck. They'd always pull in all the wrong places or not flatter my waist. Luckily, after trying dozens and dozens, I've found the one. Let me introduce you to Old Navy's Long-Sleeve Cropped Jean Utility Jumpsuit ($55) — I put it on and (instantly) feel cool.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Is Beverly Hills-Boho in Slip Dress, Double Chanel Bags and Curvy Suede Boots

Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen proved that the only accessory you need to pull a look together is a sharp handbag — or two, plus a set of chic boots. The star stepped out in Beverly Hills after grabbing lunch with a friend at Il Pasta, wearing a floral slip dress by Saint Laurent. The pink and beige silk number was layered with an olive green The Frankie Shop blazer, adding a sharpened element to the bohemian dress. Teigen’s look was finished with two Chanel handbags — a black leather tote and quilted red crossbody bag —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

The Best Levi's Jeans for Spring on Amazon

If you've had an early start on spring cleaning, and have decided to retire your old jeans, it's time to upgrade to the best classic jeans around: Levi's. Amazon rarely disappoints us with their fashion selection and we found some great Levi's jeans on Amazon, just in time for a wardrobe refresh.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Eiza Gonzalez Serves Up Sleek Suiting in Plunging Blazer & Triple-Strap Sandals at Burberry’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Eiza Gonzalez attended the Burberry show wearing a show-stopping suit. The Mexican actress and singer arrived in sharp style on Friday in London for the British brand’s fall 2022 womenswear presentation. Gonzalez donned a tailored burgundy and gray suit that fit the actress like a glove. The jacket was tapered and created the appearance of a corseted midsection. The pants were done in matching hues complete with short slits around the ankle — better to show off the shoes. The star’s black sandals featured three straps around the toe, midfoot and above the ankle. She accessorized...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

These Sydney Sweeney-Approved Sneakers Are So Comfy, I Walked 7 Miles in Them on First Wear

I finally started season two of Euphoria, and to everyone who begged me to catch up: Congrats, I now feel empty inside, too. Any show that produces this much teenage angst in a grown adult should come with a week of free therapy. Aside from a fascinating (albeit extremely dark) plot line, the only thing keeping me going is, of course, the fashion. Even off-screen, it's a gift to check in on what the members of the cast — who are pretty much all style icons — are wearing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Low-Rise, Baggy, and 6 More Denim Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing This Year

Jeans are a year-round wardrobe staple, but each season brings new ways to wear the timeless fabric. While you may have a favorite pair you always reach for, it's fun to occasionally step out of your denim comfort zone. Now's the time to experiment, too: there's been no shortage of cool but polarizing trends to choose from lately, including Y2K signatures like low-rise fits and hip cutouts. Whether you gravitate toward controversial looks or prefer practical options, you'll find a trend that suits your personal style on the market the season.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Embellished Bow Heels at Mach & Mach’s Capsule Collection Launch Party at Nordstrom

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton made a sparkling arrival last night in New York at Nordstrom’s flagship store to celebrate Mach & Mach’s designer sister duo Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili’s exclusive collection at Nordstrom. Hilton attended the event in a black maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline. The star stood before a floral pink background in a long-sleeved ensemble, looking comfortable yet put together. The theme for Hilton this night was black and silver; the starlet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy