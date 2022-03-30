ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hedge-fund investor Bill Ackman says he’s done with activist short-selling

By Mike Murphy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBz6c_0etm776g00
Bill Ackman, seen in 2016, says he’s taking it easy now. Getty Images

Billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman says his days of activist short-selling campaigns are over.

The founder and chief executive of Pershing Square Capital Management, who once led a bitter short-bet battle against Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., said in his company’s annual report Tuesday that the fund has “permanently retired from that line of work.”

“Despite our limited participation in this investment strategy, it has generated enormous media attention for Pershing Square. In addition to massive amounts of media hits, our two short activist investments managed to inspire a book and a movie. Fortunately for all of us, and as importantly for our reputation as a supportive constructive owner, we have permanently retired from this line of work.”

Ackman, who famously exited a $1 billion short bet on supplement maker Herbalife

HLF,

-0.76%

— which he called a “pyramid scheme” — in 2018, after a protracted battle with activist investor Carl Icahn, said his company will instead embark on a new era of “quieter” and “thoughtful” investments.

He cited the past five years of “cordial, constructive and productive” interactions with the companies Pershing Square has invested in, and noted the hedge fund has not been involved in any proxy fights in that time.

“We intend to keep it that way as it makes our job easier and more fun, and our quality of life better,” Ackman wrote. “So, if it is helpful to call this quieter approach Pershing Square 3.0, let it hereby be so anointed.”

Most recently, Ackman has taken stakes in Netflix Inc.

NFLX,

+0.52%

and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

CP,

-4.91%

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Opinion: Putin’s war will destroy Russia

VIENNA, Austria (Project Syndicate)—A grim old Soviet joke probably rings far too true to Ukrainians today. A Frenchman says, “I take the bus to work, but when I travel around Europe, I use my Peugeot.” A Russian replies, “We, too, have a wonderful system of public transportation, but when we go to Europe, we use a tank.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ackman
Person
Carl Icahn
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Veteran Anthony Scaramucci Warns Against Short Selling Coinbase Stock (COIN) – Here’s Why

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says he disagrees with a fellow hedge fund manager’s skepticism toward America’s largest cryptocurrency marketplace. In a new interview with CNBC Overtime, Scaramucci says that Kynikos Associates founder Jim Chanos is viewing Coinbase as if it were a brokerage stock, rather than a leader within an industry that still has the potential to grow significantly.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Zendesk’s latest problem is an activist investor

Last month, it turned down a $17 billion takeover offer from a consortium of private equity investors, saying the deal undervalued the company. Later in the month, unhappy investors rejected the company’s $4.1 billion acquisition offer for the parent company of SurveyMonkey, Momentive. That’s a lot of turbulence for...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbalife Nutrition Ltd#Herbalife Hlf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Stock Could Make You a Happy Investor

Data-center demand is only growing as our technological economy advances. Switch is converting to a data-center REIT, which would give it favorable tax advantages as well as higher dividend returns for investors. A potential buyout could lead to investors making a bundle a lot sooner than expected. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Buys More Shares In This Chinese Rival Of Tesla Backed By Warren Buffett

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday bought 11,143 shares in BYDCo BYDDY, estimated to be worth $498,760 based on their last closing price, further raising its bets on the Chinese automaker that is quickly switching to making new energy vehicles. Shenzhen, China-headquartered BYD’s stock OTC closed 3.4% higher at...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

125K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy