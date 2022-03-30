ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Legislators Expected To Decide This Week On Proposed Congressional Map

By Your Financial Editor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was drafted after one legislative leaders put together was thrown out. Annapolis, Md. (KM) – The Maryland General Assembly is expected to vote this week on a new Congressional map This follows a ruling last Friday by Judge Lynne Battaglia which struck down an original map drafted by state legislators...

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
BET

Maryland’s Historically Black Beach Will Become A City Park

Carr's Beach in Annapolis, Maryland, which was a refuge for Black communities during segregation, will now become a city park. , Governor Larry Hogan announced on March 14 that Maryland will provide more than $4.8 million toward the purchase of the beach for the development of a city park. Additionally, $2 million in congressional spending, which was secured by Democratic U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, will be used to fund the park.
MARYLAND STATE
Watchful Eye

Tick bill passes in Virginia General Assembly

Virginia lawmakers want the state to up its game in raising awareness about ticks and tick-borne infections. Both houses voted in favor of a tick bill, which requires Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to create and post signs in all state parks and interstate parks addressing the appropriate steps to take to prevent tick bites, how to identify Lyme disease and where to seek treatment.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Maryland will close gas stations that fail to drop prices, Franchot says

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Peter V.R. Franchot (D), Maryland’s chief tax collector, said on Friday that “the hammer” will fall on gas station owners who fail to lower fuel prices during the state’s 30-day gas tax “holiday.”
MARYLAND STATE
