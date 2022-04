The menace of early−hour trash hauling has returned to Bensalem, once again ripping residents from their sleep, sometimes as early as 4 a.m. And almost a year after being reassured by Bensalem Township officials that they would address the issue of trash haulers violating township ordinances by conducting early pickups, residents say enforcement — or lack thereof — hasn't deterred companies.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO