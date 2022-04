SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek softball team, after playing three weeks on the road, finally got to play some home games — winning each in the process. On Saturday, the Lady Spartans improved to 7-1 in the season with a 7-1 victory over Sparks — opening home action on Friday with a 14-3 drubbing of Wooster.

