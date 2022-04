Legal directories are a must-have for your law firm's online visibility. Martindale-Hubbell is the largest online legal directory in the U.S. It currently includes approximately 46% of American lawyers. Nolo.com is trusted by the legal community and has listings for more than 10,000 lawyers across all 50 states. LawTally helps the user search by their area of expertise and the state they live in. LegalZoom.com lists law firms that focus on legal research options and legal advice.

