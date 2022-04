As students flood into a high school hallway, one girl stands out. She is clearly younger than the rest, with a pink dress that boasts a rainbow and sparkles. She sits in a wheelchair with her head propped up by a shark-themed pillow around her neck. Olivia “Livvy” Riley is a three-year-old girl with a rare genetic brain disease, and students at Hamilton High School met her through the Sparrow Club on March 10.

HAMILTON, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO