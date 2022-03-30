ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Hospital now offering cardiac TeleMon service

WESTON — The staff of Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently unveiled TeleMon, a new instrument for providing excellent care for patients suffering from cardiac issues at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. The new TeleMon system allows a bedside examination by a cardiologist via...

