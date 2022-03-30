Steven C. Stotts

MARYVILLE - Steven “Blake” Moles of Maryville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 28, 2022 at age 40 from an apparent heart attack. He was born in Knoxville, TN to Wally Moles and Jo Ellen Straight and grew up in Maryville, TN. He worked in the manufacturing business over the last 20 years. Blake was an avid Tennessee Titans fan and loved spending time with his family and friends.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO