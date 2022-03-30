Steven C. Stotts

Steven Dean Auten, 66, of Leavenworth, KS passed away on March 14, 2022 at his home. He was born January 27, 1956 in Sullivan, Illinois to Loretta and Ronald Auten. Steven graduated in 1974 from Sullivan High School. He served for a brief time in the United States military. On...
MARYVILLE - Steven “Blake” Moles of Maryville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 28, 2022 at age 40 from an apparent heart attack. He was born in Knoxville, TN to Wally Moles and Jo Ellen Straight and grew up in Maryville, TN. He worked in the manufacturing business over the last 20 years. Blake was an avid Tennessee Titans fan and loved spending time with his family and friends.
