Kelsea Ballerini Is the New Face of CoverGirl

Maren Morris posted a throwback photo over the weekend from a tasteful Playboy shoot she did a couple years ago and found she had to defend herself all over again. In the picture, she's wearing a cowboy hat and appears topless but is concealing the side of her breast with her arm. Maren wrote, “Before I go into the next album era, I did @playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I’m the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here. We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don’t sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane. Don’t forget it.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO