Kelsea Ballerini Is the New Face of CoverGirl

By Carena Liptak
 1 day ago
Kelsea Ballerini has announced a new partnership with beauty brand CoverGirl. The singer shared her news in a statement, explaining that for her, the new venture marks the culmination of a dream she's had ever since she was a young girl. "I've been a fan of CoverGirl for as...

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

