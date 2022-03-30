ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers getting destroyed by Dallas Mavericks

By Robert Marvi
 2 days ago
Just 48 hours after losing a game of extreme importance against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers were dismantled by the Dallas Mavericks, 128-110.

L.A. was without LeBron James, who sustained a sprained ankle on Sunday, but its lack of effort and fight on the defensive end was simply inexcusable.

With the loss, the Lakers are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the 10th in the Western Conference, but the Spurs hold the tiebreaker, meaning that if the season ended today, L.A. would not be in the play-in tournament.

Across Twitter, the NBA community continued to show utter dismay and disrespect toward a Lakers team that is rapidly plunging toward the bottom.

