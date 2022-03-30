Lakers player grades: L.A. is defenseless in Dallas

As bad and costly as the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday was, their contest on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks was even uglier.

L.A. never led; Dallas jumped to an 8-0 lead, and the Lakers were never able to stem the tide.

Granted, the Lakers were without LeBron James due to a sprained ankle, but the way they lost was still inexcusable.

Luka Doncic simply tore apart the Lakers’ attempts at playing defense, and he made it look easy, whether he was running the pick and roll, setting up teammates, slashing to the hoop or shooting his patented step-back 3-pointer.

To put it more accurately, the Lakers played no NBA-level defense to speak of.

They allowed Dallas to put up 82 first-half points and make it rain from downtown all game.

The 128-110 final score was not indicative of how lopsided this farce of an NBA game really was.

L.A. has now fallen out of the play-in tournament picture; it is 11th in the Western Conference. It is tied with the San Antonio Spurs, but the Spurs hold the tiebreaker.

Stanley Johnson: B-plus

Johnson went after it offensively at times, making 6-of-10 shots from the field, although he was just 1-of-4 from 3-point range, while adding five rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes.

Just like everyone else on the Lakers, Johnson couldn’t contain Doncic, although he tried to get up on him and make him work.

Dwight Howard: F

Howard started but played just five minutes, and his only contribution on the stat sheet was one offensive rebound.

Doncic came out running the pick and roll to start the game, and Howard was unable to provide enough resistance to prevent him from getting to the rim or setting up teammates for easy baskets off lob passes.

Malik Monk: A-plus

One of the few bright spots for L.A. on Tuesday, Monk was hot all game. He scored 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from downtown in 32 minutes.

He was aggressive all day, but it seemed to not affect the outcome much because of the Lakers’ complete lack of defense.

Russell Westbrook: A-minus

Westbrook had a great game yet again, scoring 25 points on 9-of-17 field goal shooting while making all six of his free throws in 32 minutes. He also contributed eight rebounds and six assists while committing just two turnovers (although both were of the careless variety).

The one thing Westbrook did poorly was shoot 3-pointers: He missed all but one of his five attempts from that distance.

Wenyen Gabriel: B

Gabriel was effective, although he wasn’t aggressive offensively, as he was instead looking to pick his spots. He made 2-of-3 shots from the field and all four of his foul shots to score eight points while grabbing seven rebounds in 15 minutes.

However, shortly after re-entering the game in the fourth quarter, he was seen limping off to the locker room.

Trevor Ariza: C-plus

Ariza went 3-of-8 from the field and missed all four of his 3-point attempts, but he showed some effort on the boards, grabbing six rebounds while also dealing out four assists in 23 minutes.

This is the first time Ariza has seen any game action since Feb. 27, due chiefly to the emergence of Gabriel as a rotation player at the 4 spot.

Kent Bazemore: D-minus

Bazemore made little to no impact on Tuesday. He had 13 minutes of playing time due to James’ injury, and he missed all three of his shot attempts (all of which were 3-pointers) while getting two rebounds, one steal and one assist.

Talen Horton-Tucker: D-plus

Horton-Tucker was aggressive on Tuesday, but his shot just didn’t fall. He went 4-of-11 from the field and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, and although he managed to score 12 points in 17 minutes, they were of the inefficient variety.