HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Research shows that one in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy at some point in their lives. It happened at the age of eight for Kaitlyn August. Now a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Katilyn’s condition has progressed where medication is no longer enough to manage her symptoms. A service dog, named Mowgli, can sense and alert Kaitlyn to epileptic seizures before they happen.

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO