ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn expected to miss rest of season

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyNPt_0etltGeK00

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Kendrick Nunn last offseason to a bargain deal at two years and $10.3 million, it was seen as one of the better acquisitions of the summer, both in terms of price and impact.

But he suffered a bone bruise prior to the start of the regular season, and five months later, it apparently still hasn’t healed enough to allow him to play.

During L.A.’s blowout loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that although Nunn is scheduled to soon undergo an MRI to examine the status of his injury, he is not expected to return at any point this season.

The 26-year-old played briefly during the exhibition season, but he has not appeared in a regular-season contest.

In his two prior seasons with the Miami Heat, he was a revelation. He went from undrafted to finishing second in the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year balloting.

Last year, he averaged 14.6 points in 29.5 minutes per game while shooting 38.1% from 3-point range, 58.3% on 2-point shots and 48.5% overall.

Nunn can opt in for next season, the final year of his contract, and remain with the Lakers. If he does so, it would be a big help for a team that needs to be revamped if it has any hope of returning to championship contention.

His ability to handle the ball, attack in transition, score efficiently at the rim and hit from the outside would help take the load off an aging LeBron James.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+

Followers

139K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat icon Dwyane Wade fired off text after Jimmy Butler’s Spo spat, ‘I have been in that’

Dwyane Wade had been there before, anger boiling over at Erik Spoelstra and seemingly all those around him on the Miami Heat bench. So as the franchise icon watched Jimmy Butler simmer last week, he smiled and then reached out to his former coach. “Well, I text Spo right after that and said, ‘It looks like you guys are gearing up for the playoffs,’ " Wade said with a smile in his role as TNT ...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Anthony Davis
The Spun

Former ESPN Anchor Dead At 63 Following Cancer Battle

Alan Massengale, one of ESPN’s earliest anchors, passed away at the age of 63 after a long battle with colon cancer, KCBS reported. Massengale was diagnosed more than six years ago, and was placed on life support after suffering a fall that led to a brain bleed. Massengale was...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson responds to rumors about potentially leaving Ravens

Apparently, Lamar Jackson is over it. There has been plenty of talk recently about stalled negotiations on a contract extension for the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback. That talk has, of course, spurred rumors the 25-year-old signal-caller is hoping to play elsewhere. So Jackson took matters into his own hands and...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Selected His All-Time Starting Lineup In 1992: "Me And Magic, Bird, Worthy, McHale Or Malone, David Robinson Or Abdul-Jabbar."

Michael Jordan got to play with some legendary players during his career. Jordan found great success alongside Scottie Pippen, and then later Dennis Rodman, who helped him greatly in his 6 NBA championship wins for the Chicago Bulls. Jordan always seemed content with the great players he had around him. But Scottie Pippen did not make it into his all-time starting 5 during a 1992 interview with Playboy.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Dallas Mavericks#Tnt#Mri#The Miami Heat
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Michael Jordan predict Duke will beat UNC on Saturday?

The UNC basketball program will enter Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Duke as the underdogs after the two teams split the regular-season series. Duke beat UNC by 20 in the first meeting before the Tar Heels stunned the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game 94-81.  While both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year, Duke still enters the game as the favorites and it’s going to take a lot for UNC to take them down. And apparently, Michael Jordan agrees too, if we believe a friend of his. Former Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers' LeBron James out, Anthony Davis doubtful for Thursday at Jazz

The song remains the same for the top two stars of the Los Angeles Lakers as the team's playoff hopes continue to fade. According to ESPN, the Lakers have listed LeBron James as out and Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday's game at the Utah Jazz. Both were listed as doubtful Monday for Tuesday's encounter at the Dallas Mavericks and went on to miss what became a 128-110 loss, which indicates Davis will likely remain an observer with James through at least Thursday evening.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Anthony Davis aiming for Friday return, LeBron James to test ankle

Lakers star Anthony Davis intends to return Friday against the Pelicans as long as there are no setbacks, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (Twitter link). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reports (via Twitter) that LeBron James is going to test his sprained left ankle in an effort...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook has heated exchange with media after Lakers blowout loss

Nobody associated with the Los Angeles Lakers was in a good mood following the team’s non-competitive 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. To the surprise of no one, that included Russell Westbrook, who nearly stormed out of his postgame press conference after taking issue with a seemingly innocuous question from a reporter.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Calls Out The Milwaukee Bucks For Playing Rough: “They’re Playing Pretty Physical. I Think They Were A Little Reckless At Times On A Lot Of Their Fouls, Or A Few Of Their Fouls.”

Kyrie Irving has just recently returned to playing full-time for the Brooklyn Nets, now that the vaccine mandate in New York has been lifted for athletes. And since then, he has been playing games for the Nets regularly. Last night, the Nets lost an agonizingly close OT game to the Milwaukee Bucks, but one thing that was noticeable was the officiating, as the Nets didn’t get a lot of foul calls despite the Bucks making a lot of contact during those plays.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy