Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn expected to miss rest of season

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Kendrick Nunn last offseason to a bargain deal at two years and $10.3 million, it was seen as one of the better acquisitions of the summer, both in terms of price and impact.

But he suffered a bone bruise prior to the start of the regular season, and five months later, it apparently still hasn’t healed enough to allow him to play.

During L.A.’s blowout loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that although Nunn is scheduled to soon undergo an MRI to examine the status of his injury, he is not expected to return at any point this season.

The 26-year-old played briefly during the exhibition season, but he has not appeared in a regular-season contest.

In his two prior seasons with the Miami Heat, he was a revelation. He went from undrafted to finishing second in the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year balloting.

Last year, he averaged 14.6 points in 29.5 minutes per game while shooting 38.1% from 3-point range, 58.3% on 2-point shots and 48.5% overall.

Nunn can opt in for next season, the final year of his contract, and remain with the Lakers. If he does so, it would be a big help for a team that needs to be revamped if it has any hope of returning to championship contention.

His ability to handle the ball, attack in transition, score efficiently at the rim and hit from the outside would help take the load off an aging LeBron James.