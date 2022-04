Big 12 basketball coaches have been quick to congratulate Bill Self for directing his Kansas Jayhawks to four victories in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and spot in the Final Four. “Our coaches pull for each other verbally and through text very well,” Self, KU’s 19th-year men’s basketball coach, told a group of college students attending a U.S. Basketball Writers Association workshop on Friday afternoon in the Caesars Superdome, site of KU’s Final Four semifinal game against Villanova (5:09 p.m., Saturday).

