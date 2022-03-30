Kearney baseball holds off Grand Island at home

LINCOLN, Neb. — Sam Haiby announced on Tuesday that she will return for a fifth season with the Nebraska women's basketball team in 2022-23. The two-time All-Big Ten guard from Moorhead, Minn., ranks No. 15 on Nebraska's all-time scoring list with 1,381 points and eighth on NU's career assist list with 414. She has played in 117 games with 87 starts as a Husker. She is the only player in school history to achieve the combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 500 rebounds (532) and 400 assists.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO