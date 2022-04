After the announcement of five-star point guard Anthony Black to Arkansas basketball earlier in the week, it seems that head coach Eric Musselman has shifted focus to the transfer portal. The Razorbacks landed their second commitment of the week as Trevon Brazile of Missouri has announced that he will transfer to Arkansas. Brazile announced the news via Twitter Wednesday afternoon. #WPS🐗 pic.twitter.com/sXVnMEyJcA — Trev (@trevonbrazile2) March 30, 2022 Brazile, a freshman for Missouri during the 2021-22 season, played in 25 games for the Tigers with 23 starts at the four position. In those games, Brazile averaged 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. In...

