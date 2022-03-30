ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Southern baseball tries to build on momentum gained against Grambling over the weekend

By JIM KLEINPETER
theadvocate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern’s 11-5 victory against Grambling on Sunday was a good sign for the Jaguars moving forward. Coach Chris Crenshaw’s message to his team is “let’s do it again.”. Crenshaw is looking for consistency as his team plays McNeese in a nonconference game at 6 p.m.Wednesday...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Cowgirls hold off late ULM rally, win midweek matchup 7-5

LAKE CHARLES- Early insurance runs led McNeese softball to a 7-4 win over UL-Monroe Tuesday night at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. “The team did a good job adding runs to put offensive pressure on the Warhawks.” said head coach James Landreneau. “Whitney Tate pitched well and I thought we played good defense behind her. It went a little crazy a little at the end, but the score did not reflect the tempo of the game.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese-LSU softball game postponed to April 26

BATON ROUGE – Due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, McNeese and LSU’s midweek game has been moved to Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park. The LSU-McNeese game at Tiger Park was originally scheduled for April 19. Fans who purchased tickets with the original date will be valid for entry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
Grambling, LA
Sports
City
Lake Charles, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Lake Charles, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Town Square LIVE News

Archmere’s offense comes alive at Big Oak Park

Coach Pasani addressing the team after a victory photo by Glenn Frazer The Archmere softball team pounded out 18 hits in a 16-3 win over First State Military in Smyrna Thursday. Tori Connor pitched two innings, striking out 5 batters to get the win. She also collected 4 hits and 5 RBI’s from the “lead-off” spot. Freshman Ava Beach finished ... Read More
SMYRNA, DE
KPLC TV

Murray State guard Justice Hill commits to the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their second commitment through the NCAA Transfer Portal in as many days as Murray State guard Justice Hill took to Twitter to announce his decision on Tuesday, March 29. Hill becomes the first Murray State player to follow coach Matt...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers’ passing game looks to regain confidence

In a season full of inconsistency, injuries and question marks, the Tigers’ offense failed to deliver to its preseason expectations. Now, after throwing for 191.2 passing yards per game last season, Clemson’s passing attack is looking toward reviving itself in the fall. “We got to get some confidence in the passing game too, and we lost our confidence last year,” Clemson passing game coordinator Kyle Richardson said on Wednesday. “Once we lost it, it was hard to get it back, so we’ve made some tweaks.” Richardson, who is taking over for Brandon Streeter as the team’s passing game coordinator, said the Tigers need to get back to the basics and put the ball in the playmakers’ hands. Whether it be freshman wide receiver Adam Randall, sophomore Beaux Collins or running back Will Shipley, Clemson’s offense has the weapons to establish a revitalized passing attack. List Flurry of mock drafts identify Andrew Booth as first-rounder
CLEMSON, SC
WCIA

Alfonso Plummer competes in NCAA 3pt contest

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCIA) — Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier are in New Orleans for the three point and all star championships. Plummer for the three point contest, Frazier will play in the all star game tomorrow at 3:30 CT. Plummer right away came out hot for his team. He drilled his three. Then went […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Will

Comments / 0

Community Policy