Southern baseball tries to build on momentum gained against Grambling over the weekend
By JIM KLEINPETER
theadvocate.com
1 day ago
Southern’s 11-5 victory against Grambling on Sunday was a good sign for the Jaguars moving forward. Coach Chris Crenshaw’s message to his team is “let’s do it again.”. Crenshaw is looking for consistency as his team plays McNeese in a nonconference game at 6 p.m.Wednesday...
LAKE CHARLES- Early insurance runs led McNeese softball to a 7-4 win over UL-Monroe Tuesday night at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. “The team did a good job adding runs to put offensive pressure on the Warhawks.” said head coach James Landreneau. “Whitney Tate pitched well and I thought we played good defense behind her. It went a little crazy a little at the end, but the score did not reflect the tempo of the game.”
BATON ROUGE – Due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, McNeese and LSU’s midweek game has been moved to Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park. The LSU-McNeese game at Tiger Park was originally scheduled for April 19. Fans who purchased tickets with the original date will be valid for entry.
Alcorn State has added Cedric Thomas to its coaching staff as defensive coordinator. He recently served as head coach elsewhere in the SWAC.
Coach Pasani addressing the team after a victory photo by Glenn Frazer The Archmere softball team pounded out 18 hits in a 16-3 win over First State Military in Smyrna Thursday. Tori Connor pitched two innings, striking out 5 batters to get the win. She also collected 4 hits and 5 RBI’s from the “lead-off” spot. Freshman Ava Beach finished ... Read More
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their second commitment through the NCAA Transfer Portal in as many days as Murray State guard Justice Hill took to Twitter to announce his decision on Tuesday, March 29. Hill becomes the first Murray State player to follow coach Matt...
In a season full of inconsistency, injuries and question marks, the Tigers’ offense failed to deliver to its preseason expectations.
Now, after throwing for 191.2 passing yards per game last season, Clemson’s passing attack is looking toward reviving itself in the fall.
“We got to get some confidence in the passing game too, and we lost our confidence last year,” Clemson passing game coordinator Kyle Richardson said on Wednesday. “Once we lost it, it was hard to get it back, so we’ve made some tweaks.”
Richardson, who is taking over for Brandon Streeter as the team’s passing game coordinator, said the Tigers need to get back to the basics and put the ball in the playmakers’ hands.
Whether it be freshman wide receiver Adam Randall, sophomore Beaux Collins or running back Will Shipley, Clemson’s offense has the weapons to establish a revitalized passing attack.
Flurry of mock drafts identify Andrew Booth as first-rounder
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCIA) — Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier are in New Orleans for the three point and all star championships. Plummer for the three point contest, Frazier will play in the all star game tomorrow at 3:30 CT. Plummer right away came out hot for his team. He drilled his three. Then went […]
Baseball momentum usually has more to do with who’s on the mound than who’s swinging the bats. But LSU has done about as much as the Tigers can to stay on a roll heading into the early weekend series against Auburn in Alex Box Stadium. Riding a three-game...
