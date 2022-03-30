ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M 72, Washington St. 56

 1 day ago

WASHINGTON ST. (22-15) Gueye 1-2 0-2 2, Abogidi 2-2 5-8 9, Bamba 3-8 0-1 8, Flowers 2-12 1-2 5, Roberts 5-14 1-2 14, N.Williams 1/3 3-3 6, Rodman 2-6 0-0 4, D.Jackson 2-2 1-2 5, Jakimovski 1-4 0-0 3,...

Oregon State pro day: B.J. Baylor, Teagan Quitoriano among 6 to take part in Thursday event

Six Oregon State players from last year’s team, including running back B.J. Baylor and tight end Teagan Quitoriano, will take part in Thursday’s Pro Day at the school. Personnel from most NFL teams will be on hand for the workout that begins at noon. It is closed to the public. It is the third of four NFL pro day stops this week at Pac-12 Northwest schools. Washington State held its Pro Day Monday, and there are also Pro Day events planned for Wednesday at Washington and Friday at Oregon.
Former Texas A&M students say they’re optimistic about NIT semifinals outcome

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - The excitement is only rising as the Aggie men’s basketball team gears up to face Washington State in the National Invitation Tournament semifinals Tuesday night. New York City former students Lauren McCullough and Amanda Cernovich are from Brazos County and said seeing the Aggies in the Big Apple will feel like a piece of home.
Baylor starters Brown, Akinjo entering names into NBA draft

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor standout freshman Kendall Brown and point guard James Akinjo both announced Wednesday they are entering their names into the NBA draft. The players revealed their decisions individually on their social media accounts. Akinjo still had another season of eligibility at Baylor, where he transferred...
2022 Five-Star Anthony Black Commits to Arkansas Razorbacks

Head Coach Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have landed the commitment of 2022 five-star point guard Anthony Black. He committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, TCU Horned Frogs, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the NBA G League Ignite team. Musselman has the Razorbacks competing at the top levels of college basketball and now with him pulling in five-star recruits there could be no one to stop him from reaching the pinnacle of college basketball sooner rather than later.
Washington State
How Arkansas signees fared in McDonald’s All-American Game

The nation’s top high school basketball players met in Chicago, Ill. Tuesday to compete in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game, and Arkansas basketball was well represented. For the first time in program history, Arkansas basketball had three representatives to compete in the game. Class of 2022 signees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh, as well as recent commit Anthony Black made history as they competed for the West team on Tuesday. Having multiple participants in the McDonald’s All-American Game is not uncommon for Arkansas basketball, but it has not happened in some time. The last time that two future Razorbacks played in the game was in 1988, when Todd Day and Lee Mayberry played in the game. Since then, Arkansas has had 11 signees to play in the prestigious game. Anthony Black4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists in 17 minutesNick Smith Jr.8 points, 1 steal, 1 assist in 23 minutesJordan Walsh4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in 15 minutes11
Louisville rides Van Lith's energy to women's Final Four

Hailey Van Liths energy level never seems to wane, mainly because the Louisville guard seems to do everything at full speed. Maybe Van Lift" would be a more appropriate spelling for what she does for the Cardinals heading into Friday's women's Final Four showdown against top-ranked South Carolina. Van Lith...
Texas A&M University
WATCH: Texas basketball signees shine during McDonald's All-American Game

Two future Longhorn hoopers had the opportunity to play in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game. Five-star forward Dillon Mitchell and five-star point guard Arterio Morris both suited up for the East team on Tuesday night, and the duo helped lead their team to a blowout victory of the West team. Their appearance in the game marks the No. 21 and No. 22 players in Texas history to participate.
Oregon Ducks men's basketball lands Mookie Cook, No. 5 prospect in 2023 class

Elite 2023 prospect Mookie Cook has committed to Oregon, becoming just the second top-five recruit to commit to the Ducks since 2007. Cook chose Dana Altman's program over Kentucky and Gonzaga. He has long been familiar with Oregon because his sister, Chaquinn, ran track for the Ducks and was a two-time All-American in 2017 and 2018.
Suni Lee finds support at Auburn after Olympics 'impostor syndrome'

AUBURN, Ala. -- Sunisa Lee curls up in a chair after practice one afternoon last month, her knees pulled tightly against her chest. The gymnastics star is wearing a pink hoodie with the words "happiness project" across the front, a reference to the apparel company by the same name that donates a portion of proceeds to mental health organizations and says its mission is to "show the world that it's okay to not be okay."
