ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintersville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Scientists finally finish decoding entire human genome

Scientists say they have finally assembled the full genetic blueprint for human life, adding the missing pieces to a puzzle nearly completed two decades ago. An international team described the first-ever sequencing of a complete human genome – the set of instructions to build and sustain a human being – in research published Thursday in the journal Science. The previous effort, celebrated across the world, was incomplete because DNA sequencing technologies of the day weren’t able to read certain parts of it. Even after updates, it was missing about 8% of the genome.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Live updates | Nuclear operator: Russians leaving Chernobyl

LVIV, Ukraine — Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading towards Ukraine’s border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said Thursday. The operator, Energoatom, said that the Russian military was also preparing to leave Slavutych, a nearby city where power plant workers live.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Wintersville, OH
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Parade
ABC News

Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia: What to know about the brain disorder

The family of Bruce Willis shocked his fans Wednesday when they announced the actor is "stepping away" from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects a person's ability to speak or comprehend language. "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy