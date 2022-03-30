Your View: Putin

To the Editor,

President Joe Biden is handling the Putin war in Ukraine brilliantly and intelligently with Vice President Harris following suit.

They both know the world is dealing with an evil, crazy maniac, the anti-Christ hell bent on ruling the world or destroying it. That's why President Biden is treading softly but carrying a big stick.

The whole world should be overjoyed that President Biden is president. He knows a lot about military and world affairs. He listens, takes good advice from others. He believes in compromise. The world doesn't need a president who says everything that comes to mind, mostly crazy.

Ruthie McBride

Alton