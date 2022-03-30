ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adiponectin receptor agonist ameliorates cardiac lipotoxicity via enhancing ceramide metabolism in type 2 diabetic mice

By Yaeni Kim
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccumulation of lipids and their metabolites induces lipotoxicity in diabetic cardiomyopathy. Lowering ceramide concentration could reduce the impact of metabolic damage to target organs. Adiponectin improves lipotoxicity through its receptors (AdiopRs), which have sequence homology with ceramidase enzymes. Therefore, cardioprotective role of AdipoR agonism by AdipoRon was investigated. Sixteen-week-old male db/m...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Dopamine D3 receptor signaling alleviates mouse rheumatoid arthritis by promoting Toll-like receptor 4 degradation in mast cells

Dopamine receptors are involved in several immunological diseases. We previously found that dopamine D3 receptor (D3R) on mast cells showed a high correlation with disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, but the mechanism remains largely elusive. In this study, a murine collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) model was employed in both DBA/1 mice and D3R knockout mice. Here, we revealed that D3R-deficient mice developed more severe arthritis than wild-type mice. D3R suppressed mast cell activation in vivo and in vitro via a Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4)-dependent pathway. Importantly, D3R promoted LC3 conversion to accelerate ubiquitin-labeled TLR4 degradation. Mechanistically, D3R inhibited mTOR and AKT phosphorylation while enhancing AMPK phosphorylation in activated mast cells, which was followed by autophagy-dependent protein degradation of TLR4. In total, we found that D3R on mast cells alleviated inflammation in mouse rheumatoid arthritis through the mTOR/AKT/AMPK-LC3-ubiquitin-TLR4 signaling axis. These findings identify a protective function of D3R against excessive inflammation in mast cells, expanding significant insight into the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis and providing a possible target for future treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

IL-34 and protein-tyrosine phosphatase receptor type-zeta-dependent mechanisms limit arthritis in mice

Myeloid cell mediated mechanisms regulate synovial joint inflammation. IL-34, a macrophage (MÃ¸) growth and differentiation molecule, is markedly expressed in neutrophil and MÃ¸-rich arthritic synovium. IL-34 engages a newly identified independent receptor, protein-tyrosine phosphatase, receptor-type, zeta (PTPRZ), that we find is expressed by MÃ¸. As IL-34 is prominent in rheumatoid arthritis, we probed for the IL-34 and PTPRZ-dependent myeloid cell mediated mechanisms central to arthritis using genetic deficient mice in K/BxN serum-transfer arthritis. Unanticipatedly, we now report that IL-34 and PTPRZ limited arthritis as intra-synovial pathology and bone erosion were more severe in IL-34 and PTPRZ KO mice during induced arthritis. We found that IL-34 and PTPRZ: (i) were elevated, bind, and induce downstream signaling within the synovium in arthritic mice and (ii) were upregulated in the serum and track with disease activity in rheumatoid arthritis patients. Mechanistically, IL-34 and PTPRZ skewed MÃ¸ toward a reparative phenotype, and enhanced MÃ¸ clearance of apoptotic neutrophils, thereby decreasing neutrophil recruitment and intra-synovial neutrophil extracellular traps. With fewer neutrophils and neutrophil extracellular traps in the synovium, destructive inflammation was restricted, and joint pathology and bone erosion diminished. These novel findings suggest that IL-34 and PTPRZ-dependent mechanisms in the inflamed synovium limit, rather than promote, inflammatory arthritis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

BMP-7 ameliorates partial epithelial-mesenchymal transition by restoring SnoN protein level via Smad1/5 pathway in diabetic kidney disease

Tubulointerstitial fibrosis (TIF) is involved in the development of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). Transforming growth factor Î²1 (TGF-Î²1) is involved in the extensive fibrosis of renal tissue by facilitating the partial epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), increasing the synthesis of extracellular matrix (ECM), inhibiting degradation, inducing apoptosis of renal parenchyma cells, and activating renal interstitial fibroblasts and inflammatory cells. Recent studies indicated that bone morphogenetic protein-7 (BMP-7) upregulated the expression of endogenous SnoN against renal TIF induced by TGF-Î²1 or hyperglycemia. Nevertheless, the mechanisms underlying the BMP-7-mediated restoration of SnoN protein level remains elusive. The present study demonstrated the increased expression of BMP-7 in diabetic mellitus (DM) mice by hydrodynamic tail vein injection of overexpressed BMP-7 plasmid, which attenuated the effects of DM on kidney in mice. Partial tubular EMT and the accumulation of Collagen-III were resisted in DM mice that received overexpressed BMP-7 plasmid. Similar in vivo results showed that BMP-7 was competent to alleviate NRK-52E cells undergoing partial EMT in a high-glucose milieu. Furthermore, exogenous BMP-7 activated the Smad1/5 pathway to promote gene transcription of SnoN and intervened ubiquitination of SnoN; both effects repaired the SnoN protein level in renal tubular cells and kidney tissues of DM mice. Therefore, these findings suggested that BMP-7 could upregulate SnoN mRNA and protein levels by activating the classical Smad1/5 pathway to refrain from the partial EMT of renal tubular epithelial cells and the deposition of ECM in DKD-induced renal fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Exogenous lipase administration alters gut microbiota composition and ameliorates Alzheimer's disease-like pathology in APP/PS1 mice

Alzheimer's disease (AD) represents the most common form of dementia in the elderly with no available disease modifying treatments. Altered gut microbial composition has been widely acknowledged as a common feature of AD, which potentially contributes to progression or onset of AD. To assess the hypothesis that Candida rugosa"¯lipase (CRL), which has been shown to enhance gut microbiome and metabolite composition, can rebalance the gut microbiome composition and reduce AD pathology, the treatment effects in APPswe/PS1de9 (APP/PS1) mice were investigated. The analysis revealed an increased abundance of"¯Acetatifactor"¯and"¯ClostridialesÂ vadinÂ BB60"¯genera in the gut; increased lipid hydrolysis in the gut lumen, normalization of peripheral unsaturated fatty acids, and reduction of neuroinflammation and memory deficits post treatment. Finally, we demonstrated that the evoked benefits on memory could be transferred via fecal matter transplant (FMT) into antibiotic-induced microbiome-depleted (AIMD) wildtype mice, ameliorating their memory deficits. The findings herein contributed to improve our understanding of the role of the gut microbiome in AD's complex networks and suggested that targeted modification of the gut could contribute to amelioration of AD neuropathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antiviral cytotoxic T lymphocyte responses for long term prognosis of corneal infection by cytomegalovirus in immunocompetent subjects

Ocular cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections in immunocompetent individuals are rare, but its activation can cause chronic and relapsing inflammation in anterior segment of the eye resulting in loss of corneal clarity and glaucoma. Fifty five patients with anterior segment CMV infection were assessed for their clinical characteristics, and CMV corneal endotheliitis was found to cause significant loss of corneal endothelial cells. The disease duration with recurrences was significantly correlated with the maximum intraocular level of CMV DNA. To examine why CMV is activated in healthy immunocompetent individuals and causing corneal endothelial cell damage, assays of cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) which directly target infected corneal endothelial cells were performed for 9 HLA-matched CMV corneal endotheliitis patients (HLA-A*2402). When the cell loss was analyzed for associations with CTL responses, CMV-induced endothelial cell damage was mitigated by pp65-specific CTL induction. The recurrence-free time was also prolonged by pp65-specific CTL induction (hazard ratio (HR): 0.93, P"‰="‰0.01). In contrast, IE1-specific CTL was associated with endothelial cell damage and reduced the time for corneal transplantation (HR: 1.6, P"‰="‰0.003) and glaucoma surgery (HR: 1.5, P"‰="‰0.001). Collectively, induction of pp65-specific CTL was associated with improved visual prognosis. However, IE1-specific CTL without proper induction of pp65-specific CTL can cause pathological damage leading to the need of surgical interventions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inter-arm systolic blood pressure difference: non-persistence and association with incident cardiovascular disease in the Multi-ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis

We investigated inter-arm systolic blood pressure (sIAD) difference, reproducibility, and incident cardiovascular disease (CVD). We hypothesized that higher sIAD values have low prevalence and nonpersistence over years, but that CVD risk is higher starting from the time of first high absolute sIAD. In Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis participants (n"‰="‰6725, 53% female, 45"“84 years old), Doppler systolic blood pressure (SBP) measurements were made in both arms (10-minute interval) thrice over 9.5 years. Proportional hazards for CVD (coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, peripheral arterial disease (PAD)) over 16.4 years were tested according to time-varying absolute inter-arm difference with covariates: (1) age, gender, race, and clinic; (2) model 1 plus height, heart rate, BP, antihypertensives, BMI, smoking status, lipids, lipid lowering medication, and diabetes. High sIAD was not persistent across exams. Maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg was found at least once in 815 persons. Maximum absolute sIAD had a graded relationship with incident stroke or PAD: 6.2% events; model 2 hazard ratio per 10"‰mmHg 1.34 (95% CI, 1.15"“1.56) and this risk was approximately doubled for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg vs 0"“4"‰mmHg. Total CVD risk (18.4% events) was increased only for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg. Associations with incident CVD did not differ for higher SBP in left vs right arm. A higher maximum absolute sIAD at any exam was associated with greater risk for stroke and PAD especially for values"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg, and"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg for other CVD. Measuring SBP between arms may help identify individuals at risk for CVD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Chronic stress disrupts the homeostasis and progeny progression of oligodendroglial lineage cells, associating immune oligodendrocytes with prefrontal cortex hypomyelination

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a chronic debilitating illness affecting yearly 300 million people worldwide. Oligodendrocyte-lineage cells have emerged as important neuromodulators in synaptic plasticity and crucial components of MDD pathophysiology. Using the repeated social defeat (RSDS) mouse model, we demonstrate that chronic psychosocial stress induces long-lasting losses and transient proliferation of oligodendrocyte-precursor cells (OPCs), aberrant differentiation into oligodendrocytes, and severe hypomyelination in the prefrontal cortex. Exposure to chronic stress results in OPC morphological impairments, excessive oxidative stress, and oligodendroglial apoptosis, implicating integrative-stress responses in depression. Analysis of single-nucleus transcriptomic data from MDD patients revealed oligodendroglial-lineage dysregulation and the presence of immune-oligodendrocytes (Im-OL), a novel population of cells with immune properties and myelination deficits. Im-OL were also identified in mice after RSDS, where oligodendrocyte-lineage cells expressed immune-related markers. Our findings demonstrate cellular and molecular changes in the oligodendroglial lineage in response to chronic stress and associate hypomyelination with Im-OL emergence during depression.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multiomics to elucidate inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and pathways

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an immune-mediated disease of the intestinal tract, with complex pathophysiology involving genetic, environmental, microbiome, immunological and potentially other factors. Epidemiological data have provided important insights into risk factors associated with IBD, but are limited by confounding, biases and data quality, especially when pertaining to risk factors in early life. Multiomics platforms provide granular high-throughput data on numerous variables simultaneously and can be leveraged to characterize molecular pathways and risk factors for chronic diseases, such as IBD. Herein, we describe omics platforms that can advance our understanding of IBD risk factors and pathways, and available omics data on IBD and other relevant diseases. We highlight knowledge gaps and emphasize the importance of birth, at-risk and pre-diagnostic cohorts, and neonatal blood spots in omics analyses in IBD. Finally, we discuss network analysis, a powerful bioinformatics tool to assemble high-throughput data and derive clinical relevance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Autistic-like behavior and cerebellar dysfunction in Bmal1 mutant mice ameliorated by mTORC1 inhibition

Although circadian and sleep disorders are frequently associated with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), it remains elusive whether clock gene disruption can lead to autistic-like phenotypes in animals. The essential clock gene Bmal1 has been associated with human sociability and its missense mutations are identified in ASD. Here we report that global Bmal1 deletion led to significant social impairments, excessive stereotyped and repetitive behaviors, as well as motor learning disabilities in mice, all of which resemble core behavioral deficits in ASD. Furthermore, aberrant cell density and immature morphology of dendritic spines were identified in the cerebellar Purkinje cells (PCs) of Bmal1 knockout (KO) mice. Electrophysiological recordings uncovered enhanced excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission and reduced firing rates in the PCs of Bmal1 KO mice. Differential expression of ASD- and ataxia-associated genes (Ntng2, Mfrp, Nr4a2, Thbs1, Atxn1, and Atxn3) and dysregulated pathways of translational control, including hyperactivated mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) signaling, were identified in the cerebellum of Bmal1 KO mice. Interestingly, the antidiabetic drug metformin reversed mTORC1 hyperactivation and alleviated major behavioral and PC deficits in Bmal1 KO mice. Importantly, conditional Bmal1 deletion only in cerebellar PCs was sufficient to recapitulate autistic-like behavioral and cellular changes akin to those identified in Bmal1 KO mice. Together, these results unveil a previously unidentified role for Bmal1 disruption in cerebellar dysfunction and autistic-like behaviors. Our findings provide experimental evidence supporting a putative role for dysregulation of circadian clock gene expression in the pathogenesis of ASD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effect of nanoparticle-mediated delivery of SFRP4 siRNA for treating Dupuytren disease

Dupuytren disease (DD) is a progressive fibrous proliferative disease. It invades the palmar aponeurosis and extends to the finger fascia, eventually leading to flexion contracture of the metacarpophalangeal or interphalangeal joint. At present, surgical resection and the local injection of collagenase are the main methods for the treatment of DD, but postoperative complications and high recurrence rates often occur. Bioinformatics analysis showed that the increased expression of SFRP4 protein was closely related to the incidence of DD. Persistent and effective inhibition of SFRP4 expression may be a promising treatment for DD. We prepared SFRP4 siRNA/nanoparticle complexes (si-SFRP4) and negative siRNA/nanoparticle complexes (NC) and applied them in vitro and in vivo. Flow cytometry analysis showed that si-SFRP4 could be successfully transfected into DD cells. MTT and EdU staining assays showed that the OD values and percentage of EdU-positive cells in the si-SFRP4 group were significantly lower than those in the NC group. Scratch tests showed that the wound healing rate of the si-SFRP4 group was lower than that of the NC group, and the difference was statistically significant. The expression of SFRP4 and Î±-SMA protein in the si-SFRP4 group significantly decreased in both DD cells and xenografts. Compared with the NC group, the xenograft quality of the si-SFRP4 group was significantly reduced. Masson's trichrome staining showed that the collagen and fibrous cells in the si-SFRP4 group were more uniform, slender, parallel and regular. The above experimental results suggest that the proliferation and metabolism of palmar aponeurosis cells and the quality of metacarpal fascia xenografts were both significantly decreased. We speculated that nanoparticle-mediated SFRP4 siRNA can be used as a potential new method for the treatment of DD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The role of maternal age & birth order on the development of unilateral and bilateral retinoblastoma: a multicentre study

Retinoblastoma is a common childhood intraocular malignancy, the bilateral form of which most commonly results from a de novo germline pathogenic variant in the RB1 gene. Both advanced maternal age and decreasing birth order are known to increase the risk of de novo germline pathogenic variants, while the influence of national wealth is understudied. This cohort study aimed to retrospectively observe whether these factors influence the ratio of bilateral retinoblastoma cases compared to unilateral retinoblastoma, thereby inferring an influence on the development of de novo germline pathogenic variants in RB1.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Chemokine receptor 7 overexpression promotes mesenchymal stem cell migration and proliferation via secreting Chemokine ligand 12

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-18509-1, published online 09 January 2018. After publication, concerns were raised with the data presented in the Figures, specifically:. In Figure 1a, flow cytometry graphs for MSC-OENC-CXCR7 and MSC-ShNC-CXCR7 appear to be identical, but have different % values. In Figure 4a, the two MSC-BLANK images are...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bioinformatic and cell-based tools for pooled CRISPR knockout screening in mosquitos

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27129-3, published online 24 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the A. coluzzii ortholog of PTP-ER AGAP007118 was incorrectly listed as AGAP028616. In addition, the sentence "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP028616), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)" was corrected to "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP007118), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)".
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Low serum levels of zinc and 25-hydroxyvitmain D as potential risk factors for COVID-19 susceptibility: a pilot case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to evaluate serum 25-hydroxyvitmain D and zinc levels in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in comparison to healthy subjects. Methods. This was a single-center case-control study performed from March 20, 2020, to January 20, 2021, in Tehran, Iran. All...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

H3K9me3 represses G6PD expression to suppress the pentose phosphate pathway and ROS production to promote human mesothelioma growth

The role of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in human cancer is incompletely understood. In a metabolite screening, we observed that inhibition of H3K9 methylation suppressed aerobic glycolysis and enhances the PPP in human mesothelioma cells. Genome-wide screening identified G6PD as an H3K9me3 target gene whose expression is correlated with increased tumor cell apoptosis. Inhibition of aerobic glycolysis enzyme LDHA and G6PD had no significant effects on tumor cell survival. Ablation of G6PD had no significant effect on human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma xenograft growth in athymic mice. However, activation of G6PD with the G6PD-selective activator AG1 induced tumor cell death. AG1 increased tumor cell ROS production and the resultant extrinsic and intrinsic death pathways, mitochondrial processes, and unfolded protein response in tumor cells. Consistent with increased tumor cell death in vitro, AG1 suppressed human mesothelioma xenograft growth in a dose-dependent manner in vivo. Furthermore, AG1 treatment significantly increased tumor-bearing mouse survival in an intra-peritoneum xenograft athymic mouse model. Therefore, in human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma, G6PD is not essential for tumor growth. G6PD acts as a metabolic checkpoint to control metabolic flux towards the PPP to promote tumor cell apoptosis, and its expression is repressed by its promotor H3K9me3 deposition.
CANCER
Nature.com

Agonistic CD27 antibody potency is determined by epitope-dependent receptor clustering augmented through Fc-engineering

Agonistic CD27 monoclonal antibodies (mAb) have demonstrated impressive anti-tumour efficacy in multiple preclinical models but modest clinical responses. This might reflect current reagents delivering suboptimal CD27 agonism. Here, using a novel panel of CD27 mAb including a clinical candidate, we investigate the determinants of CD27 mAb agonism. Epitope mapping and in silico docking analysis show that mAb binding to membrane-distal and external-facing residues are stronger agonists. However, poor epitope-dependent agonism could partially be overcome by Fc-engineering, using mAb isotypes that promote receptor clustering, such as human immunoglobulin G1 (hIgG1, h1) with enhanced affinity to Fc gamma receptor (FcÎ³R) IIb, or hIgG2 (h2). This study provides the critical knowledge required for the development of agonistic CD27 mAb that are potentially more clinically efficacious.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bispecific agonist boosts anti-tumour T cells via GITR

The costimulatory receptor GITR plays a key role in regulating effector functions in T cells, and antibody-based GITR agonists have entered clinical trials for cancer. However, the therapeutic efficacy of these agents has been limited, which is thought to be due to suboptimal receptor clustering. Now, Alvarez and colleagues demonstrate that a bispecific molecule that consists of a PD1-targeted antibody fused to a multimeric GITR ligand can inhibit tumour growth in animal models.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Protection against glutathione depletion-associated oxidative neuronal death by neurotransmitters norepinephrine and dopamine: Protein disulfide isomerase as a mechanistic target for neuroprotection

Oxidative stress is extensively involved in neurodegeneration. Clinical evidence shows that keeping the mind active through mentally-stimulating physical activities can effectively slow down the progression of neurodegeneration. With increased physical activities, more neurotransmitters would be released in the brain. In the present study, we investigated whether some of the released neurotransmitters might have a beneficial effect against oxidative neurodegeneration in vitro. Glutamate-induced, glutathione depletion-associated oxidative cytotoxicity in HT22 mouse hippocampal neuronal cells was usedÂ as an experimental model. We showed that norepinephrine (NE, 50"‰ÂµM) or dopamine (DA, 50"‰ÂµM) exerted potent protective effect against glutamate-induced cytotoxicity, but this effect was not observed when other neurotransmitters such as histamine, Î³-aminobutyric acid, serotonin, glycine and acetylcholine were tested. In glutamate-treated HT22 cells, both NE and DA significantly suppressed glutathione depletion-associated mitochondrial dysfunction including mitochondrial superoxide accumulation, ATP depletion and mitochondrial AIF release. Moreover, both NE and DA inhibited glutathione depletion-associated MAPKs activation, p53 phosphorylation and GADD45Î± activation. Molecular docking analysis revealed that NE and DA could bind to protein disulfide isomerase (PDI). In biochemical enzymatic assay in vitro, NE and DA dose-dependently inhibited the reductive activity of PDI. We further revealed that the protective effect of NE and DA against glutamate-induced oxidative cytotoxicity was mediated through inhibition of PDI-catalyzed dimerization of the neuronal nitric oxide synthase. Collectively, the results of this study suggest that NE and DA may have a protective effect against oxidative neurodegeneration through inhibition of protein disulfide isomerase and the subsequent activation of the MAPKs"’p53"’GADD45Î± oxidative cascade.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Induction therapy prior to autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma: an update

The current standard of care model for newly diagnosed fit multiple myeloma (NDMM) patients is the sequential treatment of induction, high dose melphalan, autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT), and maintenance. Adequate induction is required to achieve good disease control and induce deep response rates while minimizing toxicity as a bridge to transplant. Doublet induction regimens have greatly fallen out of favor, with current international guidelines favoring triplet or quadruplet induction regimens built around the backbone of the proteasome inhibitor bortezomib and dexamethasone (Vd). In fact, the updated 2021 European Haematology Association (EHA) and European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) clinical practice guidelines recommend the use of either lenalidomide-Vd (VRd), or daratumumab-thalidomide-Vd (Dara-VTd) as first-line options for transplant-eligible NDMM patients, and when not available, thalidomide-Vd (VTd) or cyclophosphamide-Vd (VCd) as acceptable alternatives. Quadruplet regimens featuring anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies are extremely promising and remain heavily investigated, as is the incorporation of more recent proteasome inhibitors such as carfilzomib. This review will focus on induction therapies prior to ASCT examining the latest data and guidelines on triplet and quadruplet regimens.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

