Alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist alleviates psoriasis-like inflammation through inhibition of the STAT3 and NF-ÎºB signaling pathway

Patients with pancreatic cancer (PC) show dismal prognosis and high mortality. The development of PC is associated with the overactivation of STAT3. Here, we have determined that the non-peptide small molecule Stattic inhibits PC development by targeting STAT3. In vitro, Stattic treatment time- and dose-dependently inhibited proliferation of pancreatic cancer cells (PCCs) by reducing c-Myc expression and enhancing p53 activity. Consequently, p-Rb, cyclin D1, Chk1, and p21 (cell cycle proteins) were downregulated, and PCCs were arrested at the G1 phase, which was also confirmed by decreased Ki67 expression and unaltered PCNA expression. In addition, Stattic-induced mitochondrial-dependent apoptosis by elevating cleaved caspase-3, and Bax, cytochrome C levels, while reducing expression of Bcl-2, which may be regulated by reduced survivin expression. Further studies showed that Stattic exerts its anti-tumor effect via inhibition of STAT3Y705 phosphorylation and nuclear localization in PCCs. In a nude mouse tumorigenesis model, Stattic inhibited PC growth by antagonizing STAT3Y705 phosphorylation. Interleukin-6 used as a molecule agonist to activate STAT3, as well as overexpression of STAT3, could partially reverse Stattic-mediated anti-proliferation and pro-apoptotic effects of PCCs. Thus, these findings indicate that inhibition of STAT3Y705 phosphorylation by Stattic suppresses PCC proliferation and promotes mitochondrial-mediated apoptosis.
Comments / 0