Diseases & Treatments

Alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist alleviates psoriasis-like inflammation through inhibition of the STAT3 and NF-ÎºB signaling pathway

By Yiwen Chen
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePsoriasis is a chronic inflammatory cutaneous disease; it has been discovered that stimulation of the nervous system increases susceptibility to psoriasis. Although the cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway, which is mediated by the alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (Î±7nAChR), is critical for controlling multiple types of inflammation, its expression pattern and pathogenesis function in...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Autophagy impairment in liver CD11c cells promotes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease through production of IL-23

There has been a global increase in rates of obesity with a parallel epidemic of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Autophagy is an essential mechanism involved in the degradation of cellular material and has an important function in the maintenance of liver homeostasis. Here, we explore the effect of Autophagy-related 5 (Atg5) deficiency in liver CD11c+ cells in mice fed HFD. When compared to control mice, Atg5-deficient CD11c+ mice exhibit increased glucose intolerance and decreased insulin sensitivity when fed HFD. This phenotype is associated with the development of NAFLD. We observe that IL-23 secretion is induced in hepatic CD11c+ myeloid cells following HFD feeding. We demonstrate that both therapeutic and preventative IL-23 blockade alleviates glucose intolerance, insulin resistance and protects against NAFLD development. This study provides insights into the function of autophagy and IL-23 production by hepatic CD11c+ cells in NAFLD pathogenesis and suggests potential therapeutic targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Dopamine D3 receptor signaling alleviates mouse rheumatoid arthritis by promoting Toll-like receptor 4 degradation in mast cells

Dopamine receptors are involved in several immunological diseases. We previously found that dopamine D3 receptor (D3R) on mast cells showed a high correlation with disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, but the mechanism remains largely elusive. In this study, a murine collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) model was employed in both DBA/1 mice and D3R knockout mice. Here, we revealed that D3R-deficient mice developed more severe arthritis than wild-type mice. D3R suppressed mast cell activation in vivo and in vitro via a Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4)-dependent pathway. Importantly, D3R promoted LC3 conversion to accelerate ubiquitin-labeled TLR4 degradation. Mechanistically, D3R inhibited mTOR and AKT phosphorylation while enhancing AMPK phosphorylation in activated mast cells, which was followed by autophagy-dependent protein degradation of TLR4. In total, we found that D3R on mast cells alleviated inflammation in mouse rheumatoid arthritis through the mTOR/AKT/AMPK-LC3-ubiquitin-TLR4 signaling axis. These findings identify a protective function of D3R against excessive inflammation in mast cells, expanding significant insight into the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis and providing a possible target for future treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

H3K9me3 represses G6PD expression to suppress the pentose phosphate pathway and ROS production to promote human mesothelioma growth

The role of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in human cancer is incompletely understood. In a metabolite screening, we observed that inhibition of H3K9 methylation suppressed aerobic glycolysis and enhances the PPP in human mesothelioma cells. Genome-wide screening identified G6PD as an H3K9me3 target gene whose expression is correlated with increased tumor cell apoptosis. Inhibition of aerobic glycolysis enzyme LDHA and G6PD had no significant effects on tumor cell survival. Ablation of G6PD had no significant effect on human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma xenograft growth in athymic mice. However, activation of G6PD with the G6PD-selective activator AG1 induced tumor cell death. AG1 increased tumor cell ROS production and the resultant extrinsic and intrinsic death pathways, mitochondrial processes, and unfolded protein response in tumor cells. Consistent with increased tumor cell death in vitro, AG1 suppressed human mesothelioma xenograft growth in a dose-dependent manner in vivo. Furthermore, AG1 treatment significantly increased tumor-bearing mouse survival in an intra-peritoneum xenograft athymic mouse model. Therefore, in human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma, G6PD is not essential for tumor growth. G6PD acts as a metabolic checkpoint to control metabolic flux towards the PPP to promote tumor cell apoptosis, and its expression is repressed by its promotor H3K9me3 deposition.
CANCER
Nature.com

Deficiency of thyroid hormone receptor protects retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors from cell death in a mouse model of age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.
MLS
#Skin Disorders#Skin Diseases
Nature.com

The role of maternal age & birth order on the development of unilateral and bilateral retinoblastoma: a multicentre study

Retinoblastoma is a common childhood intraocular malignancy, the bilateral form of which most commonly results from a de novo germline pathogenic variant in the RB1 gene. Both advanced maternal age and decreasing birth order are known to increase the risk of de novo germline pathogenic variants, while the influence of national wealth is understudied. This cohort study aimed to retrospectively observe whether these factors influence the ratio of bilateral retinoblastoma cases compared to unilateral retinoblastoma, thereby inferring an influence on the development of de novo germline pathogenic variants in RB1.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Hypoxia-induced GLT8D1 promotes glioma stem cell maintenance by inhibiting CD133 degradation through N-linked glycosylation

Gliomas are the most aggressive primary brain tumors. However, no significant improvement in survival has been achieved with the addition of temozolomide (TMZ) or radiation as initial therapy, although many clinical efforts have been carried out to target various signaling pathways or putative driver mutations. Here, we report that glycosyltransferase 8 domain containing 1 (GLT8D1), induced by HIF-1Î± under a hypoxic niche, significantly correlates with a higher grade of glioma, and a worse clinical outcome. Depletion of GLT8D1 inhibits self-renewal of glioma stem cell (GSC) in vitro and represses tumor growth in glioma mouse models. GLT8D1 knockdown promotes cell cycle arrest at G2/M phase and cellular apoptosis with or without TMZ treatment. We reveal that GLT8D1 impedes CD133 degradation through the endosomal-lysosomal pathway by N-linked glycosylation and protein-protein interaction. Directly blocking the GLT8D1/CD133 complex formation by CD133N1~108 (referred to as FECD133), or inhibiting GLT8D1 expression by lercanidipine, suppresses Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling dependent tumorigenesis both in vitro and in patient-derived xenografts mouse model. Collectively, these findings offer mechanistic insights into how hypoxia promotes GLT8D1/CD133/Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling during glioma progression, and identify GLT8D1 as a potential therapeutic target in the future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: CCDC12 promotes tumor development and invasion through the Snail pathway in colon adenocarcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04617-y, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in the affiliations. The correct affiliations should be as follows: Fengying Du1,2,6, Lipan Peng1,6, Qiang Wang3, Kangdi Dong1, Wenting Pei4, Hongqing Zhuo1, Tao Xu1, Changqing Jing1, Leping Li1 and Jizhun Zhang1,5.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tumor-suppressive role of Smad ubiquitination regulatory factor 2 in patients with colorectal cancer

Smad ubiquitination regulatory factor 2 (Smurf2) plays various roles in cancer progression. However, the correlation between Smurf2 and clinical outcomes has not been determined in patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer and colorectal liver metastases. We analyzed 66 patients with colorectal cancer who developed liver metastases. Smurf2 expression was assessed using immunohistochemical analysis of primary and metastatic liver tumors. High Smurf2 expression in both primary and metastatic tumors was significantly associated with longer overall survival time and time to surgical failure. Multivariate analyses revealed that low Smurf2 expression in primary tumors was an independent predictor of poor prognosis. In vitro experiments using colon cancer cell lines demonstrated that short interfering RNA knockdown of Smurf2 increased cell migration and tumor sphere formation. Western blot analyses revealed that Smurf2 knockdown increased the protein expression of epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM). Thus, in summary, high Smurf2 expression in cancer cells was found to be an independent predictor of better prognosis in patients with primary colorectal cancer and consequent liver metastases. The tumor-suppressive role of Smurf2 was found to be associated with cell migration and EpCAM expression; hence, Smurf2 can be considered a positive biomarker of cancer stem cell-like properties.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Hepatic stellate cell mediates transcription of TNFSF14 in hepatocellular carcinoma cells via HS/CSE-JNK/JunB signaling pathway

Hepatic stellate cells (HSC) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S) both play important roles in the development of hepatocellar carcinoma (HCC). Whereas, in the microenvironment of HCC, whether HSC participate in regulating the biological process of HCC cells by releasing H2S remains elusive. In vitro, Flow cytometry (FCM), CCK-8, RNA-sequencing, Western blotting, RT-qPCR, immunofluorescence and ChIP assays were carried out in the HCC cells to investigate the effect of H2S on biological functions and JNK/JunB-TNFSF14 signaling pathway. Specimens from HCC patients were analyzed by RT-qPCR and Western blotting assays for evaluating the expression of TNFSF14 and CSE. Statistical analysis was used to analyze the correlation between TNFSF14 expression and clinical data of HCC patients. Based on the FCM and CCK-8 results, we found the LX-2 cells were able to induce HCC cells apoptosis through releasing H2S. RNA-sequencing, RT-qPCR, and Western blotting results showed that TNFSF14 gene was upregulated in both LX-2 and NaHS group. NaHS treated in HCC cells led to JNK/JunB signaling pathway activating and greater binding of p-JunB to its responsive elements on TNFSF14 promoter. Impairment of TNFSF14 induction alleviated LX-2 and NaHS induced apoptosis of HepG2 and PLC/PRF/5 cells. Furthermore, TNFSF14 expression in HCC tissues was lower than the adjacent tissue. HCC patients with low expression of TNFSF14 had higher malignant degree and poor prognosis. In summary, demonstration of the involvement of HSC-derived H2S in JNK/JunB mediated expression of TNFSF14 gene strongly indicates H2S palys an important role in the regulation of HCC apoptosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

IL-1-mediated inflammation induced by different RNA vaccines is context-specific

Systemic inflammatory responses generated by lipid-formulated RNA vaccines are driven by differential induction of pro- and anti-inflammatory interleukin-1 (IL-1) family members in mice and humans. Whereas RNA modifications can prevent these pro-inflammatory responses, certain lipid formulations used in the vaccines can induce IL-1-mediated innate immunity even in the absence of RNA.
CANCER
Nature.com

Autistic-like behavior and cerebellar dysfunction in Bmal1 mutant mice ameliorated by mTORC1 inhibition

Although circadian and sleep disorders are frequently associated with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), it remains elusive whether clock gene disruption can lead to autistic-like phenotypes in animals. The essential clock gene Bmal1 has been associated with human sociability and its missense mutations are identified in ASD. Here we report that global Bmal1 deletion led to significant social impairments, excessive stereotyped and repetitive behaviors, as well as motor learning disabilities in mice, all of which resemble core behavioral deficits in ASD. Furthermore, aberrant cell density and immature morphology of dendritic spines were identified in the cerebellar Purkinje cells (PCs) of Bmal1 knockout (KO) mice. Electrophysiological recordings uncovered enhanced excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission and reduced firing rates in the PCs of Bmal1 KO mice. Differential expression of ASD- and ataxia-associated genes (Ntng2, Mfrp, Nr4a2, Thbs1, Atxn1, and Atxn3) and dysregulated pathways of translational control, including hyperactivated mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) signaling, were identified in the cerebellum of Bmal1 KO mice. Interestingly, the antidiabetic drug metformin reversed mTORC1 hyperactivation and alleviated major behavioral and PC deficits in Bmal1 KO mice. Importantly, conditional Bmal1 deletion only in cerebellar PCs was sufficient to recapitulate autistic-like behavioral and cellular changes akin to those identified in Bmal1 KO mice. Together, these results unveil a previously unidentified role for Bmal1 disruption in cerebellar dysfunction and autistic-like behaviors. Our findings provide experimental evidence supporting a putative role for dysregulation of circadian clock gene expression in the pathogenesis of ASD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

UBAP2L promotes gastric cancer metastasis by activating NF-ÎºB through PI3K/AKT pathway

Ubiquitin-associated protein 2-like (UBAP2L) is highly expressed in various types of tumors and has been shown to participate in tumor growth and metastasis; however, its role in gastric cancer (GC) remains unknown. In this study, we observed that UBAP2L expression was markedly elevated in GC tissues and five GC cell lines. Higher expression of UBAP2L was associated with poor prognosis as revealed by bioinformatics analysis on online websites and laboratory experiments. Knockdown of UBAP2L impeded the migration and invasion abilities of GC cell lines. In contrast, its overexpression enhanced the migration and invasion abilities of GC cell lines. Overexpression of UBAP2L also increased the number and size of lung metastatic nodules in vivo. According to the results of mass spectrometry and pathway annotation of the identified proteins, the PI3K/AKT pathway was found to be related to UBAP2L regulation. Further exploration and rescue experiments revealed that UBAP2L stimulates the expression and nuclear aggregation of p65 and promotes the expression of SP1 by activating the PI3K/AKT pathway. In summary, our findings indicate that UBAP2L regulates GC metastasis through the PI3K/AKT/SP1/NF-ÎºB axis. Thus, targeting UBAP2L may be a potential therapeutic strategy for GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Chronic stress disrupts the homeostasis and progeny progression of oligodendroglial lineage cells, associating immune oligodendrocytes with prefrontal cortex hypomyelination

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a chronic debilitating illness affecting yearly 300 million people worldwide. Oligodendrocyte-lineage cells have emerged as important neuromodulators in synaptic plasticity and crucial components of MDD pathophysiology. Using the repeated social defeat (RSDS) mouse model, we demonstrate that chronic psychosocial stress induces long-lasting losses and transient proliferation of oligodendrocyte-precursor cells (OPCs), aberrant differentiation into oligodendrocytes, and severe hypomyelination in the prefrontal cortex. Exposure to chronic stress results in OPC morphological impairments, excessive oxidative stress, and oligodendroglial apoptosis, implicating integrative-stress responses in depression. Analysis of single-nucleus transcriptomic data from MDD patients revealed oligodendroglial-lineage dysregulation and the presence of immune-oligodendrocytes (Im-OL), a novel population of cells with immune properties and myelination deficits. Im-OL were also identified in mice after RSDS, where oligodendrocyte-lineage cells expressed immune-related markers. Our findings demonstrate cellular and molecular changes in the oligodendroglial lineage in response to chronic stress and associate hypomyelination with Im-OL emergence during depression.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Characterisation of PDGF-BB:PDGFRÎ² signalling pathways in human brain pericytes: evidence of disruption in Alzheimer's disease

Platelet-derived growth factor-BB (PDGF-BB):PDGF receptor-Î² (PDGFRÎ²) signalling in brain pericytes is critical to the development, maintenance and function of a healthy blood-brain barrier (BBB). Furthermore, BBB impairment and pericyte loss in Alzheimer's disease (AD) is well documented. We found that PDGF-BB:PDGFRÎ² signalling components were altered in human AD brains, with a marked reduction in vascular PDGFB. We hypothesised that reduced PDGF-BB:PDGFRÎ² signalling in pericytes may impact on the BBB. We therefore tested the effects of PDGF-BB on primary human brain pericytes in vitro to define pathways related to BBB function. Using pharmacological inhibitors, we dissected distinct aspects of the PDGF-BB response that are controlled by extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) and Akt pathways. PDGF-BB promotes the proliferation of pericytes and protection from apoptosis through ERK signalling. In contrast, PDGF-BB:PDGFRÎ² signalling through Akt augments pericyte-derived inflammatory secretions. It may therefore be possible to supplement PDGF-BB signalling to stabilise the cerebrovasculature in AD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Gene expression study in monocytes: evidence of inflammatory dysregulation in early-onset obsessive-compulsive disorder

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) has a complex etiology that seems to include immune dysfunction and alterations in circulating monocytes. To investigate the immune basis and the functional dysregulation of monocytes in this disease, we analyzed gene expression in the peripheral monocytes of pediatric patients with OCD (N"‰="‰102) compared to controls (N"‰="‰47). We examined gene expression in primary cultures of peripheral monocytes from participants, under basal conditions and under exposure to lipopolysaccharide (LPS) to stimulate immune response. Whole-genome expression was assessed in 8 patients and 8 controls. Differentially expressed genes were identified followed by protein-protein interaction network construction and functional annotation analysis to identify the genes and biological processes that are altered in the monocytes of OCD patients. We also explored the expression levels of selected genes in monocytes from the other participants using qPCR. Several changes in gene expression were observed in the monocytes of OCD patients, with several immune processes involved under basal conditions (antigen processing and presentation, regulation of immune system and leukocyte cell adhesion) and after LPS stimulation (immune and inflammatory response, cytokine production and leukocyte activation). Despite the qPCR analysis provided no significant differences between patients and controls, high correlations were observed between the expression levels of some of the genes and inflammatory markers (i.e., T helper 17 and regulatory T cell levels, total monocyte and proinflammatory monocyte subset levels, and the cytokine production by resting and stimulated monocytes) of the study participants. Our findings provide more evidence of the involvement of monocyte dysregulation in early-onset OCD, indicating a proinflammatory predisposition and an enhanced immune response to environmental triggers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inhibition of proinflammatory signaling impairs fibrosis of bone marrow mesenchymal stromal cells in myeloproliferative neoplasms

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Although bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stromal cells (BM-MSCs) have been identified as a major cellular source of fibrosis, the exact molecular mechanism and signaling pathways involved have not been identified thus far. Here, we show that BM-MSCs contribute to fibrosis in myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) by differentiating into Î±SMA-positive myofibroblasts. These cells display a dysregulated extracellular matrix with increased FN1 production and secretion of profibrotic MMP9 compared to healthy donor cells. Fibrogenic TGFÎ² and inflammatory JAK2/STAT3 and NFÎºB signaling pathway activity is increased in BM-MSCs of MPN patients. Moreover, coculture with mononuclear cells from MPN patients was sufficient to induce fibrosis in healthy BM-MSCs. Inhibition of JAK1/2, SMAD3 or NFÎºB significantly reduced the fibrotic phenotype of MPN BM-MSCs and was able to prevent the development of fibrosis induced by coculture of healthy BM-MSCs and MPN mononuclear cells with overly active JAK/STAT signaling, underlining their involvement in fibrosis. Combined treatment with JAK1/2 and SMAD3 inhibitors showed synergistic and the most favorable effects on Î±SMA and FN1 expression in BM-MSCs. These results support the combined inhibition of TGFÎ² and inflammatory signaling to extenuate fibrosis in MPN.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Angiopathic activity of LRG1 is induced by the IL-6/STAT3 pathway

Leucine-rich Î±-2-glycoprotein 1 (LRG1) is a secreted glycoprotein that under physiological conditions is produced predominantly by the liver. In disease, its local induction promotes pathogenic neovascularisation while its inhibition leads to reduced dysfunctional angiogenesis. Here we examine the role of interleukin-6 (IL-6) in defective angiogenesis mediated by LRG1. IL-6 treatment induced LRG1 expression in endothelial cells and ex vivo angiogenesis cultures and promoted vascular growth with reduced mural cell coverage. In Lrg1âˆ’/âˆ’ explants, however, IL-6 failed to stimulate angiogenesis and vessels exhibited improved mural cell coverage. IL-6 activated LRG1 transcription through the phosphorylation and binding of STAT3 to a conserved consensus site in the LRG1 promoter, the deletion of which abolished activation. Blocking IL-6 signalling in human lung endothelial cells, using the anti-IL6 receptor antibody Tocilizumab, significantly reduced LRG1 expression. Our data demonstrate that IL-6, through STAT3 phosphorylation, activates LRG1 transcription resulting in vascular destabilisation. This observation is especially timely in light of the potential role of IL-6 in COVID-19 patients with severe pulmonary microvascular complications, where targeting IL-6 has been beneficial. However, our data suggest that a therapy directed towards blocking the downstream angiopathic effector molecule LRG1 may be of greater utility.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inhibition of STAT3 phosphorylation by Stattic suppresses proliferation and induces mitochondrial-dependent apoptosis in pancreatic cancer cells

Patients with pancreatic cancer (PC) show dismal prognosis and high mortality. The development of PC is associated with the overactivation of STAT3. Here, we have determined that the non-peptide small molecule Stattic inhibits PC development by targeting STAT3. In vitro, Stattic treatment time- and dose-dependently inhibited proliferation of pancreatic cancer cells (PCCs) by reducing c-Myc expression and enhancing p53 activity. Consequently, p-Rb, cyclin D1, Chk1, and p21 (cell cycle proteins) were downregulated, and PCCs were arrested at the G1 phase, which was also confirmed by decreased Ki67 expression and unaltered PCNA expression. In addition, Stattic-induced mitochondrial-dependent apoptosis by elevating cleaved caspase-3, and Bax, cytochrome C levels, while reducing expression of Bcl-2, which may be regulated by reduced survivin expression. Further studies showed that Stattic exerts its anti-tumor effect via inhibition of STAT3Y705 phosphorylation and nuclear localization in PCCs. In a nude mouse tumorigenesis model, Stattic inhibited PC growth by antagonizing STAT3Y705 phosphorylation. Interleukin-6 used as a molecule agonist to activate STAT3, as well as overexpression of STAT3, could partially reverse Stattic-mediated anti-proliferation and pro-apoptotic effects of PCCs. Thus, these findings indicate that inhibition of STAT3Y705 phosphorylation by Stattic suppresses PCC proliferation and promotes mitochondrial-mediated apoptosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Selective histone methyltransferase G9a inhibition reduces metastatic development of Ewing sarcoma through the epigenetic regulation of NEU1

Ewing sarcoma (EWS) is an aggressive bone and soft tissue tumor with high susceptibility to metastasize. The underlying molecular mechanisms leading to EWS metastases remain poorly understood. Epigenetic changes have been implicated in EWS tumor growth and progression. Linking epigenetics and metastases may provide insight into novel molecular targets in EWS and improve its treatment. Here, we evaluated the effects of a selective G9a histone methyltransferase inhibitor (BIX01294) on EWS metastatic process. Our results showed that overexpression of G9a in tumors from EWS patients correlates with poor prognosis. Moreover, we observe a significantly higher expression of G9a in metastatic EWS tumor as compared to either primary or recurrent tumor. Using functional assays, we demonstrate that pharmacological G9a inhibition using BIX01294 disrupts several metastatic steps in vitro, such as migration, invasion, adhesion, colony formation and vasculogenic mimicry. Moreover, BIX01294 reduces tumor growth and metastases in two spontaneous metastases mouse models. We further identified the sialidase NEU1 as a direct target and effector of G9a in the metastatic process in EWS. NEU1 overexpression impairs migration, invasion and clonogenic capacity of EWS cell lines. Overall, G9a inhibition impairs metastases in vitro and in vivo through the overexpression of NEU1. G9a has strong potential as a prognostic marker and may be a promising therapeutic target for EWS patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

The NSAID glafenine rescues class 2 CFTR mutants via cyclooxygenase 2 inhibition of the arachidonic acid pathway

Most cases of cystic fibrosis (CF) are caused by class 2 mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane regulator (CFTR). These proteins preserve some channel function but are retained in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER). Partial rescue of the most common CFTR class 2 mutant, F508del-CFTR, has been achieved through the development of pharmacological chaperones (Tezacaftor and Elexacaftor) that bind CFTR directly. However, it is not clear whether these drugs will rescue all class 2 CFTR mutants to a medically relevant level. We have previously shown that the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) ibuprofen can correct F508del-CFTR trafficking. Here, we utilized RNAi and pharmacological inhibitors to determine the mechanism of action of the NSAID glafenine. Using cellular thermal stability assays (CETSAs), we show that it is a proteostasis modulator. Using medicinal chemistry, we identified a derivative with a fourfold increase in CFTR corrector potency. Furthermore, we show that these novel arachidonic acid pathway inhibitors can rescue difficult-to-correct class 2 mutants, such as G85E-CFTR"‰>"‰13%, that of non-CF cells in well-differentiated HBE cells. Thus, the results suggest that targeting the arachidonic acid pathway may be a profitable way of developing correctors of certain previously hard-to-correct class 2 CFTR mutations.
SCIENCE

