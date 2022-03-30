ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Upstate Calendar

upstate.edu
 1 day ago

Neuroscience Grand Rounds - Neurosurgery - CANCELED. Title: Probing human cognition at single-neuron level. Presenter: Harish Babu, MD, PhD, Assistant...

www.upstate.edu

Futurity

Alcoholism drug restores macular degeneration vision loss in mice

Researchers may have found a way to revive some vision loss caused by age-related macular degeneration and the inherited disease retinitis pigmentosa. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness. Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a rare genetic disorder that causes the breakdown and loss of cells in the retina.
MedicalXpress

Study shows 100g of cranberries a day improves cardiovascular health

A new clinical trial found daily consumption of cranberries for one month improved cardiovascular function in healthy men. The new study, published today in Food & Function, included 45 healthy men who consumed whole cranberry powder equivalent to 100g of fresh cranberries per day (9 g powder) or a placebo for one month. Those consuming cranberry had a significant improvement in flow-mediated dilation (FMD), which signals improvement of heart and blood vessel function. FMD is considered a sensitive biomarker of cardiovascular disease risk and measures how blood vessels widen when blood flow increases.
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
EverydayHealth.com

Why Blood Pressure Cuff Size Matters

Blood pressure cuffs really aren’t one-size-fits-all. To the contrary, a recent study suggests that people who get their blood pressure checked with a cuff that’s the wrong size for their arm circumference may have undetected hypertension or get incorrectly diagnosed with this condition. Like people, blood pressure cuffs...
Health
MedicalXpress

Mammograms may provide clues about women's risk for cardiovascular disease

Routine mammograms may provide key insights for cardiovascular disease. Detection of breast arterial calcifications on breast mammograms was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women, according to new research published today in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association journal. This finding may be useful to help determine women's risk for heart disease and stroke, according to the study authors.
AHA News

Mammograms may help predict heart disease stroke risk in women after menopause

Routine mammograms used to screen for breast cancer also could help identify postmenopausal women at higher risk for heart attacks or strokes, a new study suggests. Researchers found that breast arterial calcification, which commonly appears as white spots on breast images and indicates a buildup of calcium in the arteries, is associated with an increased risk for developing cardiovascular disease. The findings published Tuesday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
Nature.com

Inter-arm systolic blood pressure difference: non-persistence and association with incident cardiovascular disease in the Multi-ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis

We investigated inter-arm systolic blood pressure (sIAD) difference, reproducibility, and incident cardiovascular disease (CVD). We hypothesized that higher sIAD values have low prevalence and nonpersistence over years, but that CVD risk is higher starting from the time of first high absolute sIAD. In Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis participants (n"‰="‰6725, 53% female, 45"“84 years old), Doppler systolic blood pressure (SBP) measurements were made in both arms (10-minute interval) thrice over 9.5 years. Proportional hazards for CVD (coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, peripheral arterial disease (PAD)) over 16.4 years were tested according to time-varying absolute inter-arm difference with covariates: (1) age, gender, race, and clinic; (2) model 1 plus height, heart rate, BP, antihypertensives, BMI, smoking status, lipids, lipid lowering medication, and diabetes. High sIAD was not persistent across exams. Maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg was found at least once in 815 persons. Maximum absolute sIAD had a graded relationship with incident stroke or PAD: 6.2% events; model 2 hazard ratio per 10"‰mmHg 1.34 (95% CI, 1.15"“1.56) and this risk was approximately doubled for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg vs 0"“4"‰mmHg. Total CVD risk (18.4% events) was increased only for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg. Associations with incident CVD did not differ for higher SBP in left vs right arm. A higher maximum absolute sIAD at any exam was associated with greater risk for stroke and PAD especially for values"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg, and"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg for other CVD. Measuring SBP between arms may help identify individuals at risk for CVD.
MedicalXpress

Endometriosis and ovarian cancer genetically tied

University of Queensland researchers have demonstrated a genetic link between endometriosis and ovarian cancer subtypes enabling them to identify potential drug targets for therapy and increasing the understanding of both diseases. Previous studies have shown that endometriosis sufferers have a slightly increased risk of developing epithelial ovarian cancer. Dr. Sally...
ScienceBlog.com

Drug cuts brain inflammation, protects cognition in Alzheimer’s mouse model

An anti-inflammatory drug candidate, known as 3,6’-dithiopomalidomide (DP), designed by researchers at the National Institute on Aging (NIA), protected lab mice against cognitive decline by reducing brain inflammation. An international research team led by the NIA scientists published their findings in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. NIA is part of the National Institutes of Health.
Health
Jillian Enright

Sleep Disorders in ADHD & Autism

March 14–20, 2022 is Sleep Awareness Week. Sleep disorders are extremely common in neurodiverse individuals, so I want to share specific information related to sleep issues in autism and ADHD. I am fortunate that I usually sleep well nowadays, but this comes after decades of insomnia and sleep issues.
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
MedicalXpress

Study looks at brain lesions as early predictors of dementia

Researchers at Western University's Schulich Medicine & Dentistry have identified how specific lesions in the brain could be used as early predictors of cognitive decline and identify those who are at high risk of developing dementia. The new findings, recently published in Alzheimer's & Dementia, identify the importance of brain...
Nature.com

Spinal cord ischaemia following the gluteal injection of Benzathine benzylpenicillin

Spinal cord injury is a devastating complication, though rare but possible following the intramuscular injection of the Penicillin. The spinal cord injury can be permanent, leaving the patient with paralysis, bowel and bladder incontinence, and with other associated morbidities. Case presentation. We report a 25-year-old gentleman who developed anterior spinal...
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Dimmer Switch Discovered for Human Brain Cell Growth

Controlling how cells grow is fundamental to ensuring proper brain development and stopping aggressive brain tumors. The network of molecules that control brain cell growth is thought to be complex and vast, but now McGill University researchers provide striking evidence of a single gene that can, by itself, control brain cell growth in humans.
MedicalXpress

Heart attack survivors may be at greater risk of mental decline

A heart attack's impact on the brain may be more serious than previously understood. About 1 in 3 heart attack survivors showed significant mental decline in the days and months following their heart attack, according to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. The findings suggest that increased attention to monitoring cognitive functioning after a heart attack is needed, researchers said.
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
