Lawton, OK

CCIDA waives $1.7 million of convention center loan

 1 day ago

LAWTON – The Comanche County Industrial Development Authority will waive $1.68 million of its loan to the entity that operates the Hilton Garden Inn and the adjacent convention center. Lawton Lodging Lenders LLC, which runs the hotel and convention center will still have to pay $740,000 toward its...

#Ccida#The Hilton Garden Inn
