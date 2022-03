BURLEY — A Burley woman is running for the state senate seat in District 27. Jeanie Hakes, 56, has lived in Burley for 26 years. “I feel like so often people in leadership positions have their decisions influenced by power, money or fear,” Hakes said. “I am not seeking power or money and I’m not afraid to stand up to big business or bullying tactics.”

BURLEY, ID ・ 17 DAYS AGO