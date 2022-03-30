ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

EXPLAINER: What is entrapment's role at kidnap plot trial?

By MICHAEL TARM
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rscfr_0etliDp600
Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot Explainer Entrapment FILE - A confederate flag hangs from a porch on a property in Munith, Mich., Oct. 9, 2020, where law enforcement officials said suspects accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met to train and make plans. Four members of anti-government groups are on trial on federal charges accusing them of plotting to abduct Whitmer in 2020. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP, File) (Nicole Hester)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — The core question at the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is whether the FBI engaged in entrapment — the prohibited practice of cajoling or tricking subjects into committing crimes.

The FBI deployed undercover agents and informants in a sting that lasted months and ended in October 2020, when Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were arrested. Prosecutors say the men were motivated by their hatred of government and fury over COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Democratic governor. One witness said they hoped to prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidential election.

Here's a look at entrapment and how its being addressed at the trial in a Grand Rapids federal court:

WHAT’S THE ORIGIN OF ENTRAPMENT?

It's a relatively new concept in U.S. law. According to a 2014 decision by Chicago’s 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a judge in 1864 mocked the idea that anyone could be entrapped by law enforcement, quoting Eve in the Bible explaining why she ate from the tree of knowledge: “The serpent beguiled me and I did eat.”

“This plea has never since availed to shield crime or give indemnity to the culprit, and it is safe to say that under any code of civilized ethics … it never will,” the judge said.

However, the prohibition of entrapment emerged in the first half of the 20th century as an important check on overzealous criminal investigators.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN ELEMENTS OF ENTRAPMENT?

Deceiving targets or utilizing agents who pretend to be someone they're not is an accepted investigatory technique and doesn’t necessarily suggest entrapment, courts have ruled.

Entrapment occurs when investigators use coercion or persuasion to get targets to commit crimes that they showed no predisposition to commit until undercover agents or informants entered the picture.

In a 1988 landmark case, Mathews v. United States, the U.S. Supreme Court described someone without a predisposition as “an unwary innocent” versus “an unwary criminal who readily availed himself of the opportunity to perpetrate the crime.” The latter can't claim entrapment.

Prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that defendants weren't entrapped.

WHAT’S THE MAIN PITFALL OF ARGUING ENTRAPMENT?

Defense attorneys are essentially admitting to jurors that their client did the deeds alleged in the indictment. They must surrender claims usually at the core of a defense, including that clients weren't at the scene of the crime or that their arrests were cases of mistaken identity.

To succeed with an entrapment claim, the defense must convince jurors that — given the right amount of deceit and pressure — they, too, might acquiesce to committing a major felony. That’s a hard sell.

HOW DID ENTRAPMENT BECOME CENTRAL TO THIS TRIAL?

Judges usually assess before trial whether there’s a minimum level of evidence to justify an entrapment defense.

The presiding judge, Robert Jonker, initially said he would wait until evidence was entered at trial, but abruptly changed his mind during opening statements after defense lawyers violated his instructions, repeatedly suggesting the FBI entrapped their clients.

After asking jurors to step out of the room, the judge said he realized waiting to rule was untenable since the defense had structured their whole strategy around an entrapment defense. He told them they could be upfront with jurors about it.

WHAT HAS THE DEFENSE SAID SO FAR?

In openings, they portrayed their clients as big-talking, pot-smoking weekend warriors, susceptible to manipulation by FBI operatives who encouraged them to speak about far-fetched, ominous schemes.

“The point is, everything that moves this case forward … it’s the government moving all of it,” Fox's lawyer, Christopher Gibbons, told jurors.

Joshua Blanchard, Croft’s attorney, said agents secretly recorded the men when they were “absolutely out-of-your-mind stoned.” In one session, he said, they spoke about strapping Whitmer to a kite to transport her.

“They knew it was stoned-crazy talk and not a plan,” he said of the FBI.

WHAT ABOUT PROSECUTORS?

They have endeavored to show the men weren't just predisposed to going along with a kidnapping plot but that they were talking about it before they came into contact with federal agents and informants. Prosecutors also said the defendants took steps to carry out the plans, including scouting Whitmer’s home.

“These were not people who were all talk,” prosecutor Jonathan Roth said in his opening statement. “These were people who wanted to separate themselves from people who were all talk.”

Government witnesses included co-defendants who pleaded guilty before trial and who testified that no one pressured them. Fox talked about snatching the governor "every time I saw him," Kaleb Franks, who pleaded guilty in February, told jurors.

DOES AN ENTRAPMENT DEFENSE EVER SUCCEED?

After an arrest, lawyers often declare their clients were entrapped, but the risks of pursuing such a strategy usually dissuade them from arguing it at trial.

An entrapment defense is always a long shot. But that's not to say it never works.

Among the best known successes was in the 1984 federal drugs trial of iconic automaker John DeLorean. The Detroit-born DeLorean was accused of conspiring to sell $24 million of cocaine to save his money-losing venture building futuristic cars.

He was charged after an informant who had recently been convicted of drug trafficking went to the FBI to say DeLorean had approached him about such a scheme.

Jurors acquitted DeLorean after testimony that it was the informant who first approached DeLorean and then persuaded him that the drug deal could pull his faltering business out of a deepening financial hole.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte

83K+

Followers

93K+

Posts

24M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

'I'm going to terrorize people': Secretly recorded audio by FBI informant played for first time at trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer reveals plan to 'grab' Democrat

Prosecutors in the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer played secretly recorded audio for jurors Thursday in which one of the accused discusses a plan to 'grab' the Democrat and 'terrorize people.'. In the recording, made by a government informant during a meeting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man who pleaded guilty in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer takes stand in trial against 4 men

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man who pleaded guilty to plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took the stand to testify against the four others charged in the plot. As part of Ty Garbin’s guilty plea to a lesser charge, he testified about the men he allegedly plotted with to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the days before the 2020 election.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Washington Post

A landmark verdict in the George Floyd case confirms that police must stop crimes by fellow officers

Why is it that police officers, who have sworn an oath to uphold the law, just stand by and do nothing when a fellow officer engages in illegal conduct — such as making discriminatory arrests or using excessive force? That question has long been the elephant in the room in any discussion of police reform. That is why the conviction of three former Minneapolis police officers on federal charges that they violated the constitutional rights of George Floyd is significant. Officers are now on notice that their inaction in the face of wrongdoing puts them at risk not only of losing their jobs but also of being criminally charged. That has the potential to bring about needed change to hidebound police cultures.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

MS-13’s ‘Little Devil’ to stand NY trial in brutal 2017 slayings

A female MS-13 gang member known as "Little Devil" will face trial Monday on charges she helped lure five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, nicknamed "Diablita," is charged with coaxing the unsuspecting victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into a wooded area in Central Islip, where they were beaten and hacked to death by MS-13 gangsters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Delorean
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fbi#Entrapment#Defense Attorneys#Democratic
MyChesCo

Physician Convicted for Unlawfully Prescribing Over 1 Million Opioid Pills

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Texas physician was convicted Friday for unlawfully prescribing more than one million pills of the opioid hydrocodone. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, 52-year-old James Pierre, a doctor, of Houston, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances from June 2015 through July 2016 to individuals posing as patients at West Parker Medical Clinic (West Parker), a pill-mill clinic located in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Five charged with spying on U.S. residents for Chinese secret police

U.S. Justice Department officials announced Wednesday that federal prosecutors have charged five people for allegedly stalking, harassing and spying on U.S. residents on behalf of China’s secret police. The charges stem from three different complaints, which were unsealed Wednesday by a federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y. Assistant Attorney General...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC News

Trump and his children agree to sit for depositions in civil fraud suit

Former President Donald Trump and his adult children have agreed to sit for depositions in a lawsuit filed by investors who allege the family conned them into making bad investments in businesses the Trumps were promoting. According to a Friday court filing, the former president is scheduled for a June...
POTUS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
83K+
Followers
93K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy