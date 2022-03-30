ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

With no buttons left to press, struggling Husker offense wastes golden opportunity in loss to Creighton

By CHRIS BASNETT Lincoln Journal Star
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA — With an offense that can make a 2-1 deficit look like a mountain to climb and 3-1 feel downright impossible, the Nebraska baseball team limped out of Omaha with another loss to its in-state rival. Nebraska went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and couldn't take...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa center opts to hit NCAA transfer portal

Another Iowa basketball player has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Wednesday, backup center Josh Ogundele announced that he will be exploring his options outside of Iowa City. On Tuesday, guard Joe Toussaint also entered his name into the transfer portal. Iowa star Keegan Murray declared for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Michigan State
Creighton, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Creighton, NE
College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
City
Creighton, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Coach Uses 3 Words To Describe Him

The most high-profile college football recruit in the nation is class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning, who has plenty of game to go with his famous name. Manning could attend any school in the country. So far, there’s been rampant speculation about which school he’ll ultimately pick, but the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman star has still managed to keep an air of mystery around his recruitment.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Wastes#Fell Running#College Baseball#Bluejays
The Spun

5-Star QB Transfer J.T. Daniels Schedules Visit: Fans React

Former USC and Georgia five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels is hoping that the third time will be the charm for him at the collegiate level. Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in January, recently visited Missouri and Oregon State. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he has set a third official visit to West Virginia for next weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NebraskaTV

Late chances escape Nebraska as they fall to Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska fell 3-2 in a midweek matchup at Creighton on Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The Huskers (9-14) scored two runs on eight hits and committed one error, while the Bluejays (12-7) totaled three runs on five hits and had five errors. Jaxon...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
WOWT

Huskers identify the best and worst of spring practice

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After 11 practices, almost two-thirds of the way through spring ball there’s enough to start looking at what the Huskers have done well and enough to identify areas of improvement. After all, it’s spring, it’s not supposed to be anywhere near a finished product with five months to go before the opener in Ireland.
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Cameran Jansky chooses Midland for collegiate track

EXETER – In her final year of high school, Cameran Jansky has left her mark on Exeter-Milligan athletics. The senior dazzled on the volleyball court in the fall, earning first-team all-state honors in both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald while helping the T-Wolves reach the state tournament.
EXETER, NE
York News-Times

York News-Times All-Area Girls Basketball Team

McCool Junction won 16 games this season and reached the district finals, and the play of sophomore guard McKenna Yates was a huge reason why. Yates led the area in scoring and free-throw percentage, ranked second in assists and steals and finished third in 3-point shooting percentage. Yates scorched the nets to the tune of 18.3 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor, 31.5% from three and 79.7% at the foul line. The sophomore also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.7 assists per game. “McKenna is a great scoring threat from the outside, as well as lay-ups,” Mustangs head coach Alyssa VanWesten said. “She has also improved her rebounds, steals, and assists to help our team compete each night. McKenna competes against the best defenders from our opponents every game. Her free-throw percentage also makes her a great asset.” Yates recorded two double doubles this season, including 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds against East Butler on Feb. 1. She notched at least six steals in eight games, including eight against High Plains on Dec. 10 and dished out a season-high seven assists a week later against Shelby-Rising City. Yates scored in double figures in 22 of 23 games and racked up at least 20 points six times with a season-high 30 points against Hampton on Dec. 6. For her performance on the court, Yates earned first-team all-CRC recognition.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Panther, Cougar boys take on field at Thayer Central's track invite

HEBRON – Fillmore Central and Cross County both hit the road Thursday, where they competed in the 12-team field at the Thayer Central Invite. The Panthers racked up 49 points to finish fifth, while the Cougars placed 11th with eight points. Lincoln Christian towered atop the rest of the...
HEBRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Big weekend for WNCC baseball, softball

With a month left in the season, this weekend’s Western Nebraska Community College baseball and softball games are key for seeding for the Region IX tournament in May. The WNCC baseball team, 9-21 overall and 5-8 in the Empire Conference North division will be at home Saturday and Sunday when they face Empire Conference South No. 2 Lamar Community College in a 4-game series. Saturday’s doubleheader kicks off at 1 p.m. while Sunday’s twin bill begins at noon.
LAMAR, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy