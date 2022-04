Colby Covington‘s parents are not on board with his shtick. Over the last few years, Colby Covington has become many people’s number-one fighter they love to hate. He has also risen up the UFC welterweight rankings and proven that he is one of the best around at 170 pounds. Covington puts on a show whenever he is in front of the camera and has been making enemies wherever he goes.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO