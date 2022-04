AS NASCAR begins a two week stretch in the Commonwealth, 19-year old Rajah Caruth is ready to have the eyes of racing fans on him this weekend in Richmond. The Washington D.C. native has been driving for only three years, after making his debut in iRacing. Caruth remains the only driver to enter NASCAR's "Drive for Diversity" program without on-track experience, but his poise has carried him far in a short period of time.

