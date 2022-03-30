ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

Mason Lynn Mayes

By Roswell Daily Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA loving son, and great friend, Mason Lynn Mayes, 17, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind word or memory with Mason’s family at www.andersonbethany.com. A Memorial service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home...

Herald and News

Martin, Sandra Lynn

Sandra Lynn Martin, 52, of Tulelake, California, went home to be with Jesus, on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5pm, Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Refuge Church at Broadway Theater, Malin, Oregon with Pastor Rick Dickinson, officiating. Sandra was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Sam and Lana (Taylor) Martin on June 7, 1969. She graduated from Tulelake High School in 1988 and she attended College of the Siskyous. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, newborn twin sister, maternal and paternal grandparents, three uncles and one aunt. Sandra is survived by her brother, Sam Martin and his wife Jennifer of Dallastown, Pennsylvania; nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, and her beloved beagle puppy, Katie. Kindly omit flowers, instead memorial contributions may be made to Refuge Church, Malin. The family of Sandra wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for her at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Thank you, Jennifer and Sam Martin.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Gary Lee Grandy

Gary Lee Grandy, age 77 of Thompson Station, Tennessee passed away from a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gary was born in Owosso, Michigan on January 13, 1945, son of the late Clarence & Dorothy Grandy. Gary was an avid reader and hiker, loved traveling (been...
SPRING HILL, TN
Pyramid

Rex Lynn Kelsey

Rex Lynn Kelsey, age 79, of Orem, Utah, unexpectedly passed away on March 22, 2022. Services will be held, at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, Tuesday, March 28, 2022 beginning at 11 a.m. Viewings will be held at the same location, Monday, March 28, 2022,...
OREM, UT
Hungry Horse News

Trisha Lynn James

Trisha Lynn James, 53, of Columbia Falls passed away March 16, 2022 at the home of natural causes. She was born on Jan. 6, 1969, in Othello, Washington to the late Gary Dale Roberts and Patricia Evelyn Roberts (Personett). Trish was a homemaker she loved her two daughters and two...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT

