Friends of the Library slates used book sale

At BHG, we've been the go-to destination for all things home, garden, and food since 1922. To help you bring home the practical ideas we're known for, we joined forces with Walmart in 1998 to offer beautiful, affordable products you can use every day in your home. Our partnership began in the gardening category and has since grown to include over 3,000 items. Since 2008, the Better Homes & Gardens Walmart collection has extended into the home space, offering well-designed, functional products in bedding, bath, patio, furniture, kitchen and dining, decor, paint and wallpaper, lighting, and more. With each new collection we launch, we're constantly trying to improve upon the last, iterating on the looks you love.

