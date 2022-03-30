ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Friends of the Library slates used book sale

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAXONBURG — Friends of South Butler Community Library, 240 W. Main St., will host its Spring Used Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thousands of books will be on display inside the library at a cost of $5 to fill a grocery bag. Bags are...

